She Past Away to play Orlando 's Abbey just in time for Halloween 

Halloween season just got a little more spooky. Turkish band She Past Away are returning to Central Florida after a sell-out show at Tampa's Crowbar last December, but this time it's Orlando's turn to get gothy.The post-punk duo have a surprisingly sizable fanbase in the Sunshine State, enough to sell out all previous Tampa engagements, and enough to comfortably book the big room at the Abbey.The duo of Volkan Caner and Doruk Öztürkcan undertook a monthlong North American tour in November and December of 2021, handily selling out the majority of the shows. This will be their only show in Florida for 2022.She Past Away headline the Abbey on Oct. 28. Tickets are available now through Eventbrite