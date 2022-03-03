Shamrock the Block street party takes over Thornton Park on St. Patrick's Day 

click to enlarge
If amateur hour at your favorite bars has to roll around every March, why not take a step out into the sunshine? Shamrock the Block will get you out of the dankest bars with the worst people and into a beautiful, fun street scene in Thornton Park this St. Patrick's Day.
A ticket to the outdoor fest comes with three free drinks, TVs will be available for those who have a March Madness bracket to think about. If you just want to mess around, there will be beer pong, flip cup and cornhole.
The block party will be on E. Washington Street in the Thornton Park District from noon to 10 p.m. on March 17.Like any good party, there will be live music and DJs all day. And they didn't forget you'll need something on your stomach. Food vendors will be out and selling their wares to local "Irish" folks.
Tickets
are $10 in advance or $15 the day of the party.
–
