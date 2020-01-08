January 08, 2020 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

Shaka Donuts opens, Babbi Babbi Korean and Banh Mi Boy move in, and more Orlando restaurant news 

OPENINGS

The first Financier Patisserie outside New York City has moved into the old Rustic Table space on Park Avenue. Financier serves croissants, pastries, cakes and, bien sûr, financiers. They also serve sandwiches and plats du jour like cassoulet and boeuf bourgignon ...

Just down the road, Tabla, the well-received Indian restaurant near Universal, will open a second location in the space recently occupied by Laurel Latin Cuisine and Paris Bistro before that. The restaurant is expected to open by the end of the month ...

Tin & Taco has opened its fourth area location, this one in the former home of the Little Blue Donut Co. on Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park ...

Babbi Babbi Korean Kitchen has opened in the old Pei Wei space at Phillips Crossing on Turkey Lake Road ...

Banh Mi Boy Café & Bakery has opened inside the Tien Hung Market on East Colonial Drive ...

Belicoso Cigars and Café has opened in Mills Park and it's offering breakfast, lunch and dinner courtesy of Smoke & Donuts ...

At long last, Shaka Donuts has soft opened at 225 E. Michigan Ave. ...

Nearby, Kathi Rolls, serving the Indian street snack of paratha stuffed with meat, veg, eggs and more (think Indian-style burritos), has opened in the old Forever Naan space ...

And an un-closing to announce: Kim Wu Chinese Restaurant on Kirkman Road has announced that they will not be closing at the end of January after all.

EVENTS

The Vegan Food Fest goes from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Eagles Nest Park in MetroWest ...

The Old Jailhouse in Sanford will hold a five-course wine pairing dinner with Australian winemaker Penfolds at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Cost is $115 ...

À La Cart celebrates Australia Day for two days, Jan. 25-26, with Australian cuisine from food trucks and special beers from Down Under. There will be games and prizes as well ...

The Orlando Brew Festival goes from 8-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Orlando Science Center. More than 45 breweries will be in attendance. Cost is $50, or $65 for an early 7 p.m. entry.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

