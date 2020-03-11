Seven new restaurants, four delicious events, and more local food news 

OPENINGS: The pace at which Sixty Vines has built out the old Kona Grill space in Winter Park has been impressive. Larry Sinibaldi (Two Chefs Seafood Oyster Bar) will oversee the Napa-inspired menu at the wine-centric restaurant, which is slated to open next week ... Speaking of, Bagel World should open in the old Two Chefs space on North Magnolia Avenue later this month ... Sonny Nguyen will launch Udon Fifty, a six-seat udon bar inside Tori Tori on Mills Avenue. Naturally, the udon noodles will be house-made ... Bao's Castle will open in the Target Plaza in SoDo March 21 ...

Belanger Craft Bagels is serving Montreal-style bagels (they're boiled in honey water) at three locations: the Apopka Farmers Market on Thursdays; Lake Mary Farmers Market Saturdays; and the Orlando Farmers Market on Sundays ... Ghost Kitchen Orlando is offering pickup and delivery service of prepared meals ... Look for Soho Cafe & Lounge to open on the corner of I-Drive and Universal Boulevard later this month.

NEWS/EVENTS: A breakfast-for-dinner event called Brunch on the Avenue will take place March 28 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Gaston Edwards Park in Ivanhoe Village. The four-course meal with bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys will feature dishes by Orlando Meats, Hammered Lamb, White Wolf Cafe and Gentry's BBQ. Tickets are $50 ... Florida House Rep. Anna Eskamani will host the first-ever Nowruz (Persian New Year) at Orlando City Hall on March 30 from 6-8 p.m. The event is free and will feature Iranian food, music and dance. RSVP at facebook.com/annafor florida ...

Boxi Park in Lake Nona and Park Brewing will host the "Mash of the Titans" craft beer festival April 4 benefiting the Florida Brewers Guild. More than 25 breweries will be on hand, many of them collaborating with Park Brewing on unique brews. Tickets are $45 ($60 at the door) and VIP admission is $70 ($80 at the door). Visit mashofthetitans.com for more ... Yours truly and Kristen Manieri of Orlando Date Night Guide will host the fourth annual Poutine Palooza April 5 from 3-6 p.m. at East End Market. Josh Oakley (1921), Mike Collantes (Taglish) and John & Juliana Calloway (Black Rooster Taqueria) will square off against one another for poutine supremacy. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at poutine2020.eventbrite.com.

