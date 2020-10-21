Scary, spooky streaming shows premiering this week like 'Cadaver,' 'The Creepshow Halloween Special,' 'The Undoing' and 'The Soul of America' 

Premieres Wednesday: 537 Votes – Revisit the crazy days of hanging chads in a documentary about the 2000 Florida voting debacle. Then turn it off and wonder what kind of stunt we're going to pull this time. (HBO Max)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman – Dave's guests this season include Dave Chappelle and Kim Kardashian. Seated in the audience, Kanye blinks "She is trying to kill you" in Morse code. (Netflix)

Rebecca – Know how this latest adaptation of the Daphne du Maurier novel is going to go off? Without a Hitch! (OK, maybe I'm trying to kill you.) (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday: 32 Malasaña Street – 1970s Spain is the setting for a ghost story that features Javier Botet in the dual role of a supernatural predator and a real-estate agent. The jokes, they write themselves sometimes. (Shudder)

Cadaver – Here's a fright flick in which audience members start to go missing after they show up for a theatrical production in a mysterious hotel. If it's anything like some of the shows I've seen, they're at the bar. (Netflix)

Equal – Billy Porter narrates a docudrama series about the history of the gay-rights movement. "I'll stick with Shudder, thanks," says Amy Coney Barrett. (HBO Max)

Premieres Friday: Barbarians – This six-episode historical drama shows Germanic tribes putting aside their differences to beat back the Roman Empire. I'm excited, because the last time the Germans came together, we got "Wind of Change" by the Scorpions! (Netflix)

How To With John Wilson – in six laugh-filled installments, New Yorker Wilson uses his standing as an advice expert to surreptitiously spy on his neighbors. Next you're going to tell me Dr. Oz just wants to try on my underwear. (HBO Max)

Move – Dancers and choreographers from across the globe tell their stories in a five-episode documentary series. It was going to be a 10-episode series, but it has bulimia. (Netflix)

The Queen's Gambit – This limited series adapted from Walter Tevis' Cold War-era novel follows a young woman who develops twin addictions to chess and tranquilizers. If she had just waited a decade, it could have been Mystery Date and acid. (Netflix)

Premieres Sunday: The Undoing – Disillusionment every week, with Nicole Kidman as a therapist who discovers some uncomfortable truths about her husband. The husband is played by Hugh Grant. OK, now I'm really starting to feel guilty about getting paid for this. (HBO Max)

Premieres Monday: The Creepshow Halloween Special – Kiefer Sutherland and Joey King lend their voices to animated versions of stories by Stephen King ("Survivor Type") and Joe Hill ("Help, My Dad's on the Bam-Bam Again"). (Shudder)

Premieres Tuesday: Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score – Learn all about the tennis great's four-decade crusade to get himself ranked No. 1 in the world. See, this is the kind of moxie I was hoping to see from Al Gore. (Netflix)

The Soul of America – Historian Jon Meacham leads us on a tour through the racial and social injustices of America's past. As Marc Maron used to say: Just hang on, man! (HBO Max)