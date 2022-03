'Saturday Night Live' rips Florida, Ron DeSantis over 'Don't Say Gay' bill 

had our deeply stupid state in its sights over the weekend, taking aim at Gov. Ron DeSantis and the legislature due to the proposed "Don't Say Gay" bill In a "Weekend Update" segment, SNL's Kate McKinnon initially pretends to believe the bill is combatting the use of gay as a pejorative in public schools.“When I was in middle school, in the ’90s, I was kind of tortured by the constant use of the word ‘gay,’” McKinnon, who is gay, explained. “Like, you know, ‘That’s so gay,’ or ‘Ew, you’re gay.’ It made me feel horrible.”She goes on to praise Gov. DeSantis and Florida for taking the progressive step of defending gay students before host Colin Jost interrupts to inform her of the bill's real purpose: barring discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity.A flustered McKinnon then went on to accidentally say gay several times in a response criticizing the bill.“I am deeply gay. Sorry, concerned. Deeply concerned," she said. It just feels like this is going to make kids gay and trans ― sorry, depressed and suicidal."McKinnon went on to call the law "unconscionable" and ask what its purpose is. She returned to the hurtful usage of her youth in calling out the proposal.“If the ’90s were right, and ‘gay’ means ‘bad,’ then this is the gayest law I have ever seen,” she said.