March 17, 2022 Music » Live Music Picks + Previews

Sanford's Hurricane Party music bash returns in May with headliners Less Than Jake 

click to enlarge Less Than Jake live - PHOTO BY IAN SUAREZ
  • Photo by Ian Suarez
  • Less Than Jake live

West End Trading Co's annual Hurricane Party bash returns this year, with a raucous lineup headed up by redoubtable Gainesville's ska-punkers Less Than Jake.

Hosted by West End, by sprawling out over six stages in the immediate area, Hurricane Party also features Passafire, Supervillains doing two sets, Aggrolites, American Party Machine, Gargamel!, Control This and roughly 20 more acts.



Hurricane Party 2022 happens in Historic Downtown Sanford on Saturday, May 28 at noon — going long into the night. Tickets are available now through Eventbrite.



