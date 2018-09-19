Saltgrass Steak House opens in Orlando, Bar Louie coming to Winter Park, plus more in local foodie news 

NEWS

The calendar says it's autumn, even if the thermometer doesn't. So get set for a slew of fall food news ... Create Your Nature has two new limited-edition fall oatmeal bowls – the Back to School adds pecans, apples and apple butter, while the Fall, available through Thanksgiving, tops the grains with pecans, golden raisins and pumpkin butter ... Duck Donuts offers three limited-time fall doughnut toppers: pumpkin icing, chopped apple and streusel ... Holsum de Puerto Rico is bringing Puerto Rico's No. 1-selling sandwich cookie, Deliciosas, to Central Florida, saying relocated islanders are nostalgic for brands they are unable to find in Florida ... This year, Universal's Halloween Horror Nights will feature food items themed to the highly anticipated Stranger Things maze, like Christmas Tree Light Cupcakes, Syrup & Waffles (a nonalcoholic frozen drink topped with tiny waffles), the Upside-Down Burger and, wow, Demogorgon Totchos.

OPENINGS

Café Frutos Selectos has opened their second Orlando-area restaurant downtown on the ground floor of the 55 West building on Church Street ... Saltgrass Steak House, a Landry's restaurant, has opened its first Orlando location at 8850 Vineland Ave.; Landry's also operates the T-Rex Café, Rainforest Café, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Yak and Yeti, Mitchell's Fish Market and Morton's Steakhouse ... Speaking of Mitchell's Fish Market, a new Bar Louie location will take over the old Mitchell's space at Winter Park Village in early 2019 ... Maitland City Centre will welcome second locations of Houndstooth Kitchen & Eatery and Sanford Brewing Co. in the next six months.

EVENTS

Pizzeria Roberti hosts their first autumn dinner at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, but it will also be their last day of service. Owner Joe Roberti made the announcement last week, saying he'll focus his efforts on his upcoming Sanford restaurant, Grain & Ember. The dinner offers five "rustic Italian" courses plus beer and wine; go to facebook.com/pizzeriaroberti for more info and tickets ... Cress marks the 30th anniversary of Hispanic Heritage Month with a Cress Hispanic Heritage Dinner Thursday, Sept. 27. Reservations are being taken for two seatings of the multicourse dinner; for all-inclusive tickets, visit cress restaurant.com ... Kadence announced the fall schedule for their monthly barbecue pop-ups; Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 will see "home-cooked Filipino goodness" in the Kadence backyard from 5 p.m. until they sell out.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to jyoung@orlandoweekly.com