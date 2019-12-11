S Y Z Y G Y X, Visage Reunion, Gillian Carter and more show picks this week 

Nile
Ancient Egypt-obsessed metal overlords Nile are sure to turn Soundbar into a haunted crypt alongside grind legends Terrorizer. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Soundbar, $20
DRI
Crossover thrash icons Dirty Rotten Imbeciles hit Soundbar with rising crust-punks Wartorn. Fun and games! 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Soundbar, $3-$15
S Y Z Y G Y X
First Florida show for this seriously strident Washington, D.C., dark synth duo. If you're looking to dance gloomily, this is your destination for Friday. 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Stonewall, $7
Visage Reunion
Annual "class reunion" of the iconic Orlando alternative club that was an oasis of weirdness for so many locals. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Independent Bar, $5
Gillian Carter
Celebrate 14 years of heaviness from Gillian Carter with a who's who of Floridian noisemakers including LJesus, Flying Limbs, Blind Tiger and Flagman. 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Uncle Lou's, $5-$10
Deadbuggs
