Russell’s on Ivanhoe will move into former Mesa21 space, and more Orlando restaurant news 

OPENINGS

Russell's on Ivanhoe, a concept by Kevin O'Donnell and Justin Stratford of Winter Park's Local Butcher & Market and the Porch, will move into the Mesa21 space in the Ivanhood. Expect "The Porch meets Hillstone," says O'Donnell ... Speaking of, The Porch has opened an outpost in the old Graffiti Junktion space on Wekiva Springs Road in Longwood ... Look for Hungry Pants, a "plant curious" fast-fine eatery from the guys who ran the Yum Yum Cupcake Truck (remember them?) to open in the space currently occupied by Carol's Place diner at 3421 S. Orange Ave. in SoDo sometime in October ... Work progresses on Domu in Dr. Phillips, with an opening also slated for October ... The District Gastrobar has opened on West Church Street in Parramore with a "modern speakeasy" and "nostalgic vintage" ambience ... American Social Bar & Kitchen, a gastropub/sports lounge where "your favorite all-American food cravings are satisfied," has opened in the old Bar Louie space in Dr. Phillips ... The Delaney Tavern is slated to open later this month on the site of the former Doc's Restaurant on South Orange Avenue. Anthony Albino (Santiago's Bodega) will be the executive chef ... Mikado has opened a hot pot and conveyor-belt sushi spot at Icon Park on I-Drive ... Beatrix, described as a "neighborhood meeting place," will open in, umm, Disney Springs. I suppose Disney Springs is a neighborhood. Expect Beatrix to serve "healthful comfort food" out of the current Bongo's Cuban Cafe space, which will close Sunday, Aug. 18.

NEWS

RusTeak in Ocoee will move into a two-story, 15,000-square-foot space on Roberson Road in Winter Garden at the end of 2020 ... Chef Andrew Fisher, who worked under Kevin Fonzo and Chad Phelps at K Restaurant in College Park, has joined the team at Sanford's Smiling Bison.

EVENTS

The Mexican Consulate in Orlando hosts the 5th Annual Mexican Gastronomic Festival at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Lake Eola. You'll find elotes, aguas frescas, guacamole and, oh yeah, tacos. Admission is free; $20 VIP ... The Osprey Tavern hosts the Florida Oyster Revival at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, with chefs Elek Kovacs (Osprey), Huy Tin (Seito Sushi) and Wendy Lopez (Reyes) teaming up with Colin Slemkewicz of Sublime Oyster Supply in Panacea, FL. Cost is $60, with proceeds benefiting the Oyster South aquaculture nonprofit.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

–

This story is from the Aug. 14, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.