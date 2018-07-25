July 25, 2018 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

30226898_561994410853428_1399063825168220021_n.jpg

Photo via Royaltea/Facebook

Royaltea opens on Mills this weekend, Hampton Social comes to Pointe Orlando, plus more in local foodie news 

By

OPENINGS

After a year inside the Citgo gas station on North Orange Blossom Trail near Lee Road, Jamaican vegan restaurant DaJen Eats will open its new restaurant at 323 E. Kennedy Blvd. in Eatonville on Wednesday, Aug. 1 ... Vegan-ish taco joint Orlando Mission Kitchen opened in March, but they recently revamped their menu and are back in "soft opening" mode ... Gratitude Coffee has opened its brick-and-mortar location in College Park ... Pokéworks, featuring a menu collab with Top Chef's Sheldon Simeon, will open in the Stonehill Plaza in Oviedo at the end of September ... Also in Oviedo, District Eat and Play, a 26,000-square-foot restaurant/bar/arcade/bowling alley/escape room/live music venue, will open in the Oviedo Mall Thursday, Aug. 2 ... Are you ready, cheese tea lovers?!? Royaltea opens next to King Bao on Mills Avenue Saturday, July 28 ... Sunny Corda (Saffron, Rasa, Southern Spice, Mynt) will open Simply Gyros, a Mediterranean fast-food joint, in the Plaza Venezia in Dr. Phillips this fall ... Also in Dr. Phillips, look for Clean Juice to open in the former Jamba Juice space inside the Marketplace at Dr. Phillips ... Lucky's Market will open a Winter Park location at 7580 University Blvd. near Goldenrod Road this fall ... Look for the Hampton Social, a Chicago-based restaurant chain "that evokes East Coast living in every aspect," to open in the old Funky Monkey space in Pointe Orlando next year ... The H Cuisine, a Turkish/Mediterranean/steakhouse concept, has opened in the old Stefano's Grill location in Dr. Phillips.

EVENTS

The Pharmacy Restaurant in Dr. Phillips hosts a Chopped Challenge, where teams are pitted against one another to cook a meal using mystery ingredients, Saturday, July 28, at 1 p.m. Cost is $60, and Pharmacy's Loren Falsone and Dominick Tardugno are the judges ... Edible Education Experience presents Chef's Night with Swine & Sons Tuesday, July 31, at 6 p.m. Guests will prepare chicken, grouper and summer vegetables. Cost is $65 ... On Aug. 11, Norman's at the Ritz-Carlton holds a five-course Paul Hobbs wine dinner. Call 407-393-4333 for reservations ... Trends in Taste, presented by 90.7 WMFE, presents a panel of food personalities (including yours truly) discussing Orlando's food scene Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. at the station. Go to wmfe.org for tickets.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

Tags:

More Tip Jar »

