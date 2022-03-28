Ron DeSantis signs Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill into law, drawing backlash from Orlando politicians and Disney 

“The bill that liberals inaccurately call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ would be more accurately described as Anti-Grooming Bill,” Pushaw wrote on Twitter. “If you’re against the anti-Grooming bill, you are probably a groomer or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4- to 8-year-old children. Silence is complicity. This is how it works, Democrats, and I didn’t make the rules.”
The bill's passage and signing have caused national outrage, with everyone from LGBT foundations to the Walt Disney Company weighing in.
“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law.,” a spokesperson for Disney told Deadline. “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”
Being #LGBTQ and caring about LGBTQ+ kids is not a leftist agenda. It's about compassion and caring about every type of family and kid, no matter who they are or who they love.— Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) March 28, 2022
As #DeSantis prepares to sign #DontSayGay into law, our office has released the following statement. 👇 pic.twitter.com/XSBKUBBrZ7— Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) March 28, 2022
