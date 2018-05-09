Rollins’ Fred Stone Theater closes, Central Florida Vocal Arts teams up with Opera del Sol, and more in performing arts news 

In April, Rollins College confirmed the permanent closure of the Fred Stone Theater, and accelerated plans to demolish it in favor of a new facility. The historic former church, which was suffering from structural damage to its roof, was home to Rollins' black box theater. The venue hosted both free student-run performances and occasional works by independent producers; most recently, we reviewed Jeremy Seghers' Saint Joan there. Until a new stage is constructed, Rollins has relocated its student shows to Pioneer Hall.

Central Florida Vocal Arts and Opera del Sol have announced plans for the two companies to produce a joint 2018-2019 season, starting with Music of the Night Masquerade at the Orlando Repertory Theatre Aug. 2-4, starring Michelle Knight of the off-Broadway musical Disenchanted. Opera del Sol founder Nicole Dupre and CFVA executive director Theresa Smith-Levin will collaborate on the productions – which will include Santoriello's A Tale of Two Cities, Sonenberg's Summer King and Sondheim's Sweeney Todd – once they finish with Mozart & Marie and Save Me, Dolly Parton (respectively) at the Orlando Fringe.

Late last month, the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park unveiled their 2018-2019 season, which starts with "Insights & Sounds" on Sept. 20. Guest stars on the schedule include Eroica Trio (Oct. 28), organist Paul Jacobs (Feb. 15, 2019), violinist Itamar Zorman (Feb. 24, 2019) and the Scharoun Ensemble (March 16, 2019). The Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra and Orlando Ballet will perform Carmina Burana (Oct. 12-14) together at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, and the popular Christmas in the Park performance will be held in Central Park on Dec. 6. The 2019 Bach Festival runs from Feb. 10 through March 3.

Now Playing 7 Campy Sins, through May 12 at Parliament House ... Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt, through May 13 at Orlando Repertory Theatre ... White Rabbit Red Rabbit, through May 18 at Tierra del Sol ... Hunchback of Notre Dame, through May 27 at Garden Theatre.

Upcoming Honky Tonk Angels, May 11-June 10 at Winter Park Playhouse ... Get Ready: A Motown Experience, May 12 at Wayne Densch ... Video Killed the Radio Star, May 11-19 at Gateway Center for the Arts ... Hello Again, May 15-16 at Dr. Phillips Center ... Orlando Fringe Festival, May 15-28 at Loch Haven Park ... Spotlight Cabaret: Carol Stein, May 23-24 at Winter Park Playhouse ... Orlando Opera's Star Trek Abduction, May 31 & June 2 at the Plaza Live ... Rent 20th Anniversary Tour, June 5-10 at Dr. Phillips Center.