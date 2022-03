Rich Homie Quan to flex on Orlando with free show at the Beacham this month 

click image Photo courtesy Rich Homie Quan/Facebook

Hip-hop star Rich Homie Quan will be playing a free (!) concert at downtown Orlando's Beacham, as announced by the venue on Wednesday.The Atlanta-born rapper has kept things low-key so far in 2022 with just a few live appearances here and there, but it's a good as time (and price) as any for Orlando fans to catch up with Rich Home Quan when he headlines "Bring Out the Block" at the Beacham on Friday, March 18 at 10 p.m.The event is free but 18+.