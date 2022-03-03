Reunion Omakase at Morimoto Asia brings together top chefs for one baller night of sushi and more 

click to enlarge
Act fast to get your hands on this hot ticket.
On March 21, Yuhi Fujinaga, executive chef of Morimoto Asia
, will bring together some talented chefs for a Monday Night Raw
of a different sort. Fujinaga, along with Soseki
chefs Michael Collantes and Tadateru "CJ" Tokudaiji, and Top Chef
Season 3 champ Hung Huynh, will whip up an 8-course meal at the sushi bar at Morimoto Asia.
click to enlarge
- Faiyaz Kara
- Chef Hung Huynh (L) and Yuhi Fujinaga (R) at Morimoto Asia
That's two dishes per chef, but the $250 ticket with an optional $85 beverage pairing (not including tax/gratuity) will also include a welcome cocktail and light bites on the second-floor patio before guests are ushered to the sushi bar.
Only 14 tickets are being made available for a single 7 p.m. seating.
"We've always been talking about doing a dinner together," says Fujinaga, "and so before chef CJ leaves the country, we wanted to get together to do a one-night-only special omakase dinner."
CJ, a journeyman chef who's staged at restaurants all over the world
, is leaving Soseki to explore Africa and Europe after serving as chef de cuisine at Soseki.
click to enlarge
- Soseki
- Michael Collantes (L) and Tadateru "CJ" Tokudaiji (R)
"It's been years since we've all done this together," says Fujinaga. "We thought about just doing a chefs get-together, but we decided to invite guests to share our simple group with others who are passionate about food."
Chef Hung Huynh served as Morimoto Asia's chef de cuisine
four years ago before moving on to other ventures. He's currently serving as a New York City-based consultant to various high-end restaurants around the country.
The foursome have known each other for a while and share some unique connections:
- Yuhi and Hung worked together at Lespinasse at the St. Regis Hotel in NYC
- Hung and CJ worked together at Guy Savoy in Las Vegas
- Yuhi and CJ aworked together at Alain Ducasse at the Essex House in NYC
- Yuhi and Michael worked together at the US Open in 2007 in NYC
Asked what he'll be serving for dinner, Collantes says "It'll be spontaneous and dependent on what we find at the market that week."
For reservations, call 407-939-6686.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.