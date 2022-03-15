Reggaeton duo Wisin y Yandel to stop at Orlando's Amway Center on final tour 

click to enlarge
- Sony Music Latin
- Puerto Rican duo Wisin y Yandel announced their final tour together, and they stop in Orlando's Amway Center on Oct. 1.
Reggaeton duo Wisin y Yandel announced their final tour together on Monday, celebrating a 19-year musical career as a duo with one last trek.
The tour, La Última Misión, will have its second stop in Orlando at the Amway Center on Oct. 1.
Wisin told Billboard
on Monday that their career as a duo has been blessed and successful. Although this is intended to be the final tour, Wisin said that music and magical and anything can happen.
“We can’t predict the future, but we’re very responsible for the brand and that’s what we want to do in this tour,” he said. “We want our fans to remember the 2000s hits. More than a goodbye, it’s trajectory.”
Throughout their career, Wisin y Yandel received multi-platinum certifications in the United States and Latin America. They will receive the BMI Records’ President’s Award on Tuesday.
La Última Misión has 26 confirmed dates. It starts in Miami on Sept. 30 and ends in San Juan on Dec. 2.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday via Ticketmaster
or Live Nation
. Pre-sale tickets are available for Citi cardmembers
Tuesday through Thursday.
–
