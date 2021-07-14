VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

July 14, 2021 News & Features » First Words

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge yrwords_mailman_adobestock_292696581.jpeg

Readers sound off on Trump's tech lawsuit and DeSantis' building regulation waffling 

By

¶ Trump gets Zuck'd

Last week we reported on failed game show host-turned-sleazeball prez Donald Trump filing a lawsuit alleging that Facebook violated his First Amendment rights by upholding his deplatforming after he egged on the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. The suit was (naturally) filed in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Florida. And even though this is Florida, this lawsuit has the odds stacked against it ... for now.

@Liz Miller Trump is suing Facebook, Twitter and Google for violating his First Amendment rights by keeping him off their platforms. Someone should remind the orange buffoon that they're private companies to which the First Amendment doesn't apply.

@Steve Kornya You suppose the Velveeta Voldemort realizes that by filing a lawsuit he'll be allowing himself to be deposed? Under oath? I'm going to love it when the Angry Creamsicle finds out that perjury is a felony.

@Janet Lowther More proof that he doesn't understand the Constitution.

@Tom Palmer President of the country for four years, still doesn't understand a goddamn thing about government.

@Adelle Wynkoop Why isn't anyone arguing that he committed treason? Everything about this guy is backwards.

@Ian Grogan Isn't he tired of losing by now?

¶ What, me worry?

Threading that particularly callous conservative needle, Gov. Ron DeSantis waffled on whether new regulations were needed to stop more tragedies like Surfside (really, Ronnie?). Only two counties in Florida currently have mandatory inspection laws on the books for buildings beyond the building process.

@Ivan Williams Is learning from your mistakes a Democrat hoax now? How many bodies will it take for regulation to not be a dirty word to the GOP?

@Dave Oswald

DeSantis thinks your dead family is acceptable collateral damage for an unregulated market.

@Lannis Patterson DeSantis is like, Thank you ... your families' sacrifice means a lot to rich developers who don't want to pay for pesky things like building codes and upkeep.

@Tim Anderson If these buildings were Black and voted Democrat there'd be 75 new bills on his desk tomorrow.

@Doug Packer More proof the GOP is not really pro-life.

@Steven Miranda Which is why on November 2nd, Ron has got to go. And if someone you cared was one of the victims, you would vote against him.

@Albert Hernandez This was just a photo op for him.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More First Words »

Trending

Chicago Dog & Co. in Altamonte Springs comforts homesick Midwesterners with Vienna Beef franks and hot Italian beef
West Orlando’s Trap Hamilton breaks out with addictive R&B anthem ‘Trap or Die’
The Bridge brings plenty of swank to Winter Park, but the menu spans too wide
Orlando musician Tierney Tough pauses the Pauses, goes north and goes solo
Things to do in Orlando, July 7-13: Bigfoot, Deadpool, Madball and ‘The Bodyguard’
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Letters To The Editor, reader Comments

Latest in First Words

Most Popular

  1. Conservatives now use the label ‘critical race theory’ to describe any conversation about race that makes them uncomfortable Read More

  2. Kissimmee's Silver Spurs Rodeo has been kicking up dust for 77 years Read More

  3. My son is 25 and he's never been kissed. Should he go to a sex worker? Read More

  4. The fossil-fuel industry is squeezing every last dollar out of this dying world Read More

  5. Florida Gov. DeSantis and Texas Gov. Abbott are in a race to the bottom trying to capture the MAGA zeitgeist Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation