Readers share their thoughts on Gov. Ron DeSantis signing restrictive new Florida election law 

Gov. Ron DeSantis last week signed a bill overhauling Florida's election laws, in one of the most contentious issues of the 2021 legislative session. DeSantis, who will be on the ballot in 2022 as he seeks a second term as governor, signed SB 90 on the Fox News show Fox & Friends — while barring all other news media — after an event with supporters in West Palm Beach. It remains to be seen whether the law will be implemented, but state taxpayers are certainly on the hook for a long court battle from the law's many opponents.

@Vienna Taylor That's a little suspicious that Florida reporters were barred from attending. If you don't have anything to hide, why not be transparent?

@Cayla Parks When you know you can't win by the rules, you invent your own.

@Ant Iannucci Remember that voting is one of those "God given Constitutional rights" just like the 2nd Amendment. So just as much as Republicans in each state can chip away and add this restriction and that, so too can the 2nd Amendment be further restricted with lots of new rules and restrictions. I wonder how loudly and definitively Republicans would come out against one but not the other.

@Kelly Ellis Mason Trump suggested early on that his supporters should just not vote in response to all the rampant election fraud that exists in his imagination. I still think it's the best idea he's ever had! He totally owned the libs!

@Trevor Allen I wonder how this will affect the many elderly people who have trouble leaving their homes.

@Marty Kenyan The majority of EVERY county in this state votes by mail, including Republicans, who have been running things the last couple decades. Prediction: This bill is going to backfire in a spectacular way. If required to crawl across salted glass with open lesions, people will be voting. The first target: Marco Rubio in the coming midterms.

@Melanie Costas Yay! Hopefully this will keep Florida a red state! Liberals are not fond of not being able to cheat when it comes to voting. So when they leave California, maybe they will move to a blue state.

@Pat Gabo Astonishing how a democracy restricting voting after an election that by all objectively observing entities was deemed one of the most properly conducted ever can even be considered anything other than a blatant attempt at political sabotage. Republicans hate democracy because they are nationally too unpopular to have any chance of retaining power unless they cheat. Despicable and truly unpatriotic.

@Harley Marcel Ehh, if anything Florida will be red for a long time — elderly or not. As possibly the most outspoken republican governor in the U.S. currently, DeSantis is surely attracting like-minded prospective residents. I think that's the beauty in state policy. States were set up to allow for varied policies from border to border. To each his own, and there's probably a state with polices that align with your ideals — hence the influx of Republican voters.

@Jacob Lasalle Suppress them all. In Ron we trust.