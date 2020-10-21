Readers react to losing health insurance in a pandemic and allowing our nation's infrastructure to crumble 

¶ Losing health insurance in a pandemic

I recently read your article "Pandemic job loss means more than 14 million have lost employer-sponsored health insurance at the worst possible time" (Oct. 8). I think that losing health insurance is one of the last things people consider as they get laid off, but as the article states this can lead to all new problems when an unemployed person gets COVID. A couple of my friends and relatives have gotten laid off and when we talked about it we discussed the loss of pay and uncertainty of the future, but not what might happen if they need to go to the doctor.

This is also a very uncertain time not only because of the virus but also because so many changes in our government are happening. Who can say what we will be dealing with soon. Changes in government are one of the many reasons why people should take the time to contact their representatives and let them know what changes they want. I am currently a part of an organization called the Borgen Project (borgenproject.org) and they have an amazing platform for people to contact the government for specific bills, all of which will help the American economy.

Rachel Daniel, Davenport

Ambassador for the Borgen Project

¶ Our crumbling roads and bridges

Our nation's infrastructure is crumbling. The American Society of Civil Engineers conferred a grade of D+ in their 2017 Infrastructure Report Card, which is published in the United States every four years. President Trump promised on July 21, 2016, "We will build the roads, highways, bridges, tunnels, airports and railways of tomorrow."

Unfortunately, instead of advancing an infrastructure bill of any kind, he pushed through a tax cut which benefits the top 1% of wealthy Americans – so I expect that the 2021 ASCE report will again give the United States a failing grade.

As a civil engineer, I understand that the longer repairs are delayed, the more costly and difficult it becomes to execute them. Former Vice President Joe Biden has an aggressive plan to build "a modern, sustainable infrastructure and an equitable clean energy future." That's one of the many reasons why I support Joe Biden for President of the United States.

Stephen R. Miller, Orlando

Professional engineer, retired