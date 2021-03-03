Readers react: DeSantis funnels 3,000 coronavirus vaccines to wealthy residents in Manatee County; Florida officials sell our natural resources down the river 

¶ C.R.E.A.M.: Vax edition

Last week we reported that Florida Congressman Charlie Crist is calling for an investigation into Gov. Ron DeSantis funneling 3,000 coronavirus vaccines to two wealthy, donor-rich zip codes in Manatee County in the form of pop-up vaccination sites. "Time and time again, Governor DeSantis has proven he is not up to the task of leading our state out of this pandemic as he continues to play politics with the health and well-being of vulnerable Floridians," said Crist in a statement.

@Michael Dempsey I am a 70-year-old white guy with 4th stage prostate cancer (in remission), diabetes, Crohn's ... I can't even get signed up, much less GET the vaccine. Not one bit of help out there.

@IamViv Mon Charlie Christ? What crypt did they pull him from? I haven't heard from him since he was elected. I forgot about him! Sigh.

@Lindsey Asay Thank you, Charlie Christ! [sic] Someone has to look out for Floridians, and we all know that it is not Ron DeSantis.

@Maggy Ojeda Hernandez Orlando Weekly, focus on the 25,000-plus illegal immigrants that will have priority in being vaccinated. Your liberal publication is to trash DeSantis, and we're not buying it. [Editor's note: Illegal immigrants can spread COVID and/or die of it too, so we're pretty sure vaccinating them is good for the health of the state. And this newspaper is free.]

@Karolyn Couch I know people that got the vaccine because of who they know. People should get it when they are supposed to!

¶ Thirst tap

Last week we reported on shortsighted Florida officials selling our precious natural resources down the river once again. This time it was the Suwannee River Water Management District Governing Board approving a permit application that will allow Nestle Waters North America to expand its water bottling operations in Gilchrist County ("Florida board approves permit for Nestle to continue bottling 1 million gallons of spring water a day for just $115," Feb. 24), which is catastrophic news for the beloved Ginnie Springs

@Laura Bellardini Henderson This is terrible. If we aren't careful, we will end up like Southern California. No bodies of water outside of the ocean because greed takes over.

@Kenneth Rambo May sinkholes develop under their houses.

@Federico Castro Free water! How much did the lobbying cost?

@Bill Boe Do not bitch about bottled spring water when you are packing your shopping cart full of it before every hurricane. That water is headed to the Gulf or Atlantic if not captured and consumed by a water-hungry FL with millions of tourists also here daily! A clean industry allowing us to drink our natural resources without getting overweight or creating cavities!

@Pedro Henrique Ruining our ecosystem and waterways to make that nasty ass Pure Life water. At the very least make it taste good if you're gonna screw us like that.

@Shawn Gravitt Sweet ... between Nestle, Mosaic and overbuilding, we don't stand a chance for water conservation. All hail the almighty dollar.