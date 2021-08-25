Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Readers Poll Winner Highlight — Best Movie Theater: Enzian Theater 

click to enlarge a_c_readerspoll_highlight_enzian.jpg

Photo courtesy Enzian Theater

The overall forecast for the movie theater sector is one of unrelenting grimness, but Maitland indie cinema Enzian is swimming defiantly against the tide of prevailing wisdom and maybe even flourishing. And you noticed, voting it as your fave spot to catch a flick locally — even over the big cineplexes. Orlando's mainstay arthouse proves handily that bigger isn't always better (although we were saddened when their plans to expand to three screens were shot down by the neighbors). With an adventurous bill of cinematic fare — both streaming and in-person, the proverbial different strokes for different folks — as well as a crackerjack menu that goes way behind popcorn and Milk Duds, and the Eden Bar on site serving up craft cocktail creativity, it's an all-around pleasure to meet a friend and/or watch a film there. Special mention as well must be made of their various ongoing film series: the Peanut Butter Matinee films for kids, Music Mondays rock-docs, Cult Classics dredging up overlooked masterpieces, the Film Slams that spotlight local up-and-comers, and the jewel in the crown, the Florida Film Festival (which the Enzian pulled off safely back in 2020). See you at the pictures. (enzian.org)

