Readers have opinions about Ron DeSantis encouraging more theme park attendance while leaving bars closed 

¶ Last week, we reported that Gov. Ron DeSantis supported allowing more customers at major theme parks in Orlando ("DeSantis thinks Orlando's theme parks should allow more people in, because why not," Aug. 27), and gave high marks to park officials for coronavirus safety measures. The expansion push came as a Deutsche Bank analysis showed Walt Disney World attendance down more than 80 percent from previous years and after Universal Orlando shut down operations at two park hotels to consolidate guests.

@Ray Brazen So DeSantis thinks more people should go to Disney, yet bars and clubs still can't reopen. Can you say "special interests," boys and girls?

@Diane Courtney Of course he does! He doesn't give a crap about Florida. Have fun at Disney, everyone!

@Deni Garcia First we need tourists willing to travel again while the pandemic is still not gone, especially international travelers.

@AJ Fritscher Ha! They can barely keep current capacity under control. They do fine, but I have personally witnessed many issues (especially at Uni and IOA ... Disney on occasion has had some hiccups but is "on it" most of the time). Sadly, increased capacity will result in lower attendance due to guest confidence being lowered for safety. The only reason anyone is attending now, is because attendance is low.

¶ I've just found out that today some Casselberry residents woke up to dry faucets. Unbeknown to me, this has been a developing situation since last month when Casselberry City Hall opted for not increasing their monthly fees as a seemingly benevolent action. As much as I try to see the good side of this gesture, I can't fathom how useful this measure will be for those who have lost their livelihoods as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, more than ever, our families need water not only as a basic human necessity but also to fight Covid-19. The City of Casselberry has refused to share how many families are being affected. But regardless of the number, this is totally unacceptable. I believe this issue needs to be scrutinized further and resolved in the best interest of our community. Shutting the water off is not a solution.

— Sandy Adams

¶ Publix prides themselves on their customer service and touts caring for people but throughout this pandemic they have demonstrated more concern for their bottom line than their employees and customers.

At the start, they refused to permit the employees to wear any PPE, due to "fear of scaring the customers." Management was slow to inform employees of co-workers that tested positive and dragged their feet to provide testing of those who may have come in contact with the positive co-worker.

When county mask mandates were announced, Publix did not screen customers or enforce social distancing. Publix employees were and are encountered by maskless customers coming up close and personal to ask for assistance or to locate a product. If the employee attempts to distance themselves to protect themselves, Publix management reprimands the employee, threatens the employee with losing his job, all in the name of the customer or more so the almighty dollar. What about their employee's life, and not taking the exposure home to family and others?

This is an example of why the COVID has been so rampant. No one is enforcing the wearing of masks, either for fear of losing money or hurting someone's feelings.

How many lives will it take before they wake up?

—Nanci, Orlando (one-time Publix fan and customer, and a healthcare worker)