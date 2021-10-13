Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

October 13, 2021 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

click to enlarge wd03_a473157_-8.jpg

Photo courtesy OCAS

Rascal is looking for a good home and he deserves one; meet him at Orange County Animal Shelter 

Meet Rascal!

Rascal (A473157) is an 8-year-old male who has been at the shelter for over 128 days. Rascal has been selective with the dogs that he has interacted with at the shelter, but it appears he may be coming around — he has shown improvement. We do recommend slow introductions if there are other dogs in the new home he goes to for a successful second chance. He has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and is ready to go home the day he is adopted. Please help us find Rascal his new furr-ever home!!

During the month of October, adoption fees will be the standard $55 for dogs and $40 for cats. Adopters can receive additional Trick-or-Treat discounts from the front desk at our "Pumpkin Patch," where they can find discounts of $5, $10, $15, $20 or a box of treats for their new pet. All pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped prior to leaving with their new families.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

