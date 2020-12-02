Ramen Takagi is open in Oviedo, Lobos Coffee is open in Audubon Park, plus 7 more brave restaurants opening this month 

click image image via Ramen Takagi on Instagram

OPENINGS: Ramen Takagi, the boutique ramen-ya run by Yoko Takagi and her husband Gabriel, has soft-opened in Oviedo ... Owners of the now-closed Turkish Bar & Grill in Altamonte have opened Beyti Mediterranean Grill in the old Rolando's Cuban Restaurant space at 870 State Road 436 in Casselberry ... Grain & Berry, the superfood cafe serving a slew of bowls (açai, spirulina, pitaya, kale and yogurt) as well as avocado toasts, fresh-pressed juices and smoothies, opens Dec. 5 at the 400 North Apartments in Maitland ... Just down the road, Outpost Kitchen plans on opening at the Maitland City Centre sometime this month ... Lobos Coffee Roasters, the Audubon Park specialty beanery, has opened on the corner of Corrine Drive and Winter Park Road ... Chicken Fire, the popular Nashville hot chicken concept by Kwame Boakye, has found a permanent home in the old Fratello's space at the Coytown Shopping Center. Look for it to open sometime this month ... Bento Asian Kitchen in Lake Nona has soft-opened ... The 4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck has jumped on the birria bandwagon, offering birria tacos and birria quesadillas. The truck also sells mulitas, a Mexican treat somewhere between a quesadilla and a grilled cheese ... Look for Bread & Wine to move into the old Hubbly Bubbly space downtown at 131 N. Orange Ave.

CLOSINGS: The Ramen on North Orange Avenue downtown has closed.

NEWS/EVENTS: Soseki, the new omakase concept by Michael Collantes and Denni Cha slated to open this spring in Winter Park, will stage a couple of omakase pop-ups this month: Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4 and 5, at Digress Wine ($205) and Dec. 18 and 19 at the Wellborn ($125). Visit exploretock.com/soseki for tickets and details ... Vinia Wine Bar in Hannibal Square is running a few promotions to keep business going: On Tuesdays, they'll offer a special three-course menu for $29 (vegan option $22); on Wednesdays, Happy Hour goes all night long ($2 off beer and wine by the glass; $5 appetizers); and Thursdays feature live jazz and bossa nova from 6-8 p.m.