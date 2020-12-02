HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

December 02, 2020 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Ramen Takagi is open in Oviedo, Lobos Coffee is open in Audubon Park, plus 7 more brave restaurants opening this month 

By
click image IMAGE VIA RAMEN TAKAGI ON INSTAGRAM
  • image via Ramen Takagi on Instagram

OPENINGS: Ramen Takagi, the boutique ramen-ya run by Yoko Takagi and her husband Gabriel, has soft-opened in Oviedo ... Owners of the now-closed Turkish Bar & Grill in Altamonte have opened Beyti Mediterranean Grill in the old Rolando's Cuban Restaurant space at 870 State Road 436 in Casselberry ... Grain & Berry, the superfood cafe serving a slew of bowls (açai, spirulina, pitaya, kale and yogurt) as well as avocado toasts, fresh-pressed juices and smoothies, opens Dec. 5 at the 400 North Apartments in Maitland ... Just down the road, Outpost Kitchen plans on opening at the Maitland City Centre sometime this month ... Lobos Coffee Roasters, the Audubon Park specialty beanery, has opened on the corner of Corrine Drive and Winter Park Road ... Chicken Fire, the popular Nashville hot chicken concept by Kwame Boakye, has found a permanent home in the old Fratello's space at the Coytown Shopping Center. Look for it to open sometime this month ... Bento Asian Kitchen in Lake Nona has soft-opened ... The 4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck has jumped on the birria bandwagon, offering birria tacos and birria quesadillas. The truck also sells mulitas, a Mexican treat somewhere between a quesadilla and a grilled cheese ... Look for Bread & Wine to move into the old Hubbly Bubbly space downtown at 131 N. Orange Ave.

CLOSINGS: The Ramen on North Orange Avenue downtown has closed.

NEWS/EVENTS: Soseki, the new omakase concept by Michael Collantes and Denni Cha slated to open this spring in Winter Park, will stage a couple of omakase pop-ups this month: Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4 and 5, at Digress Wine ($205) and Dec. 18 and 19 at the Wellborn ($125). Visit exploretock.com/soseki for tickets and details ... Vinia Wine Bar in Hannibal Square is running a few promotions to keep business going: On Tuesdays, they'll offer a special three-course menu for $29 (vegan option $22); on Wednesdays, Happy Hour goes all night long ($2 off beer and wine by the glass; $5 appetizers); and Thursdays feature live jazz and bossa nova from 6-8 p.m.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Tip Jar »

Trending

Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe plates stellar food while paying homage to Orlando's Ivanhoe District
Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Tip Jar

Most Popular

  1. Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe plates stellar food while paying homage to Orlando's Ivanhoe District Read More

  2. Vegan diner opens in East End Market, Domu and Tori Tori celebrate birthdays, and more Orlando food news Read More

  3. Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte) Read More

  4. Casselberry's Aji Ceviche Bar spotlights the global influence of Peruvian cuisine Read More

  5. Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 25, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation