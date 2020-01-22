January 29, 2020 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

Ramen Takagi is coming to Oviedo, Genghis Juan’s to join Henry's Depot in Sanford, and other Orlando restaurant news 

By
click to enlarge ramen-takagi-instagram.jpg

OPENINGS: A new ramen joint will soon vie for the best slurps of shio, shoyu, miso and tonkotsu in town. Ramen Takagi will open in the former Aloma Avenue Pita Pit in Oviedo in March. Everything, from the noodles to the oils, will be made from scratch … Genghis Juan’s Crafty Tacos & Beastie Bowls, Poke Rose and Mahogany Coffee will join the lineup of vendors at Henry’s Depot when it opens in Sanford in early February. Greenery Creamery, Grain & Ember, Salvatore’s Prime Sandwiches and Dixie Dharma are the others … Sperry Deli & Creamery will open at the Veranda at Thornton Park this weekend. The name refers to Frank Sperry, who served as Orlando mayor from 1914-16 … Capachos Bar & Grill, a “modern Colombian gastrobar,” has opened on State Road 436 in Casselberry.

CLOSINGS, TEMPORARY CLOSINGS + NON-OPENINGS: The Milkhouse Eatery & Cocktails will not be opening in the Milk District after all. Investors in the space are currently in search of a new tenant … Jack & Honey’s, the 24-hour diner concept by Hammered Lamb owners Jason Lambert and Joe Colón-Acevedo, also won’t be opening. Lambert cited cost as the main factor … Dixie Belle’s Cafe and Burgerim have pulled out of the Maitland City Centre project. Their replacements will be announced next week … Urbain 40, as handsome a restaurant this city has seen, has closed in Dr. Phillips. Shouldn’t take very long for another restaurant to swoop in to take over that space … All Orlando-area Lucky’s Markets will close in the next couple of weeks … Chick-Fil-A in Winter Park has closed for a six- to seven-week remodel … Krystal has filed for bankruptcy. 

NEWS: Carlos Robles will be Norman Van Aken’s chef de cuisine when Norman’s reopens in Dr. Phillips this fall. Robles replaces Andres Mendoza, who’s currently a chef at Victoria & Albert’s.

EVENTS: A five-course dinner celebrating white truffles from Piedmont takes place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Ravello. The $195 cost includes wine pairings with every course and, yes, barolos will be poured. The restaurant will also serve a three-course prix fixe menu for $56 until Feb. 2 as part of their “Italian Festival” … The Hula-Licious Food Truck Culinary Cook-off goes from 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Oviedo’s Center Lake Park, with more than 30 food trucks doing battle … Jaleo will host a black truffle dinner Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m. The multicourse dinner with Spanish wine pairings is $299 and includes a short interactive class on truffles.

