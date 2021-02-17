‘Queer as Folk’ creator Russell T. Davies returns with ‘It’s a Sin,’ premiering Thursday 

Streaming debuts you won’t want to miss.

Premieres Wednesday:

Amend: The Fight for America — Co-presenters Will Smith and Larry Wilmore favor us with a six-episode documentary series about the genesis and impact of the Fourteenth Amendment. Among the highlights: Famous speeches about civil rights are read by a cast of luminaries that includes Samuel L. Jackson. And yes, I just heard the phrase "equal motherf**kin' protection" ringing in my ears, same as you did. (Netflix)

Behind Her Eyes — On a list of bad personal choices, how high would you rank "having an affair with your psychiatrist boss"? Would it be just below "going on to befriend his wife"? Protagonist Louise (Simona Brown) has six episodes to redeem herself with smarter moves, like investing in crypto. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday:

Arthur's Law — From Germany comes a 2018 dark-comedy series about a guy who just wishes his wife would die so he can spend her money on his mistress. "And who could have a problem with that?" asks Joss Whedon. (HBO Max)

It's a Sin — The people behind Queer as Folk bring us a new series set in 1981, starring two young men who move to London just as a deadly virus is fixing to shake up the town. You know, I'm so used to alternate-history stories and bad COVID metaphors by now that I had to read that synopsis two times before I realized ... oh yeah, AIDS. It's like watching a documentary about Nero and having to remind yourself it isn't meant as an ironic commentary on Ron DeSantis. (HBO Max)

Shook — Social media hijinks get out of hand when an influencer is forced to endure a series of life-threatening challenges. How they missed calling this thing Onlyswimfans, I'll never know. (Shudder)

Premieres Friday:

Flora & Ulysses — The kid-lit book of the same name becomes a live-action film about a young girl whose pet squirrel has superpowers. Alyson Hannigan plays ... her older sister? Nope, her mom. In case your old ass was looking for something else to be despondent about this week. (Disney+)

The Muppet Show — I normally limit this column to new, original programming. But come on! It's The Muppet Show! All five seasons, including the two that were never available on home video! Fingers crossed that they got all the relevant music clearances. And come to think of it, those Spike Milligan and Mummenschanz episodes were kind of a slog. But ... it's The Muppet Show! Yaaaaaay! (Disney+)

Pitta Kathalu — An Indian-made anthology film comprised of four stories that explore "the darker, deceptive sides of love." Wait a minute ... there are other sides? (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday:

Beartown — This five-episode Swedish series centers on a teenage hockey player whose status as community hero is threatened when he rapes a girl. Keep watching to find out if he can salvage his promising future. (HBO Max)

Pelé — Documentary footage and interviews are brought together to form a feature-length portrait of the legendary soccer player. Not the Hawaiian teenager of the same name Ted Nugent adopted in the '70s so he could molest her. Because there's no reason to imperil that young man's promising future. (Netflix)