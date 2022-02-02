Q-Burns Abstract Message is dead, long live Grottoes; plus Druid Lord claws their way out of the crypt 

That's it, Q-Burns Abstract Message is officially dead. Oh, Michael Donaldson — the mind behind the iconic act that was one of the most accomplished, respected and, up until now, enduring names to emerge from the belle epoque of Orlando's storied 1990s dance music scene — is still alive. He's just closing the illustrious Q-BAM chapter of his career.
The good news is that he's just opened a brand-new one with a fresh release under the moniker Grottoes. Debut single "Straw Belle" — released on Donaldson's own 8-D Industries label and now streaming everywhere — plumbs waters even more abstract than his longtime former namesake.
If "Straw Belle" is any bellwether, Donaldson's no longer shooting to move you. He's looking to immerse you. This first taste of his new post-dance electronic music crafts judiciously detailed atmosphere with dynamics that are, in turns, glacial and dramatic. It's a sound that's actually more in line with the experimental electronic music currently being put out by his label.
Even as the more floor-minded Q-BAM, Donaldson was always cerebral and forward-looking. Now, as Grottoes, he's liberated from the genre and staking an artistic claim beyond DJ culture.
With the just-released Relics of the Dead, Orlando death-doom band Druid Lord are clawing their way out of the crypt with their first new album in two years. On their second record on Midwestern metal label Hells Headbangers, these disciples of darkness offer up another full-length serving of macabre metal that keeps it ominous.
In subject, imagery and style, Druid Lord are all in on the death fetish. With its hell-bound riffs, incantatory growls and spell-conjuring guitar solos, Relics of the Dead is the rock soundtrack for a blood ceremony. It's a lurid vision of extreme teenage imagination, only manifested with adult intensity. Unlike their traditional death-metal contemporaries, Druid Lord's horror fantasy is less about simply banging your head than it is about creeping into your very soul.
Relics of the Dead is streaming everywhere but is available for digital download on Bandcamp for, naturally, $6.66.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at [email protected].
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.