March 07, 2022

Publix promises to stop selling coconut milk collected by enslaved monkeys 

After a lengthy campaign from activists with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Lakeland-based grocer Publix has dropped controversial coconut milk brand Chaokoh, which has been accused of using monkey slave labor.

In 2020, PETA Asia went undercover at eight farms in Thailand, some of which supply coconuts to Chaokoh. The group alleged that the monkeys were forced to harvest coconuts while being chained to old tires. "Many monkeys displayed repetitive behavior indicative of extreme mental anguish, including one who chewed on his own limbs," said PETA . "One coconut farmer confirmed that when monkeys are terrified and try to defend themselves, handlers pull their teeth out."



Theppadungporn Coconut Co. Ltd., the main producer of Chaokoh coconut milk, has since denied the allegations. However, following the PETA investigation major U.S.-based grocers stopped selling Chaokoh products, including Wegmans, Walgreens, Costco, Food Lion, and Target.

Publix, with more than 1,200 stores across the Southern and Mid-Atlantic regions, was one of the last big holdouts.

Over the last two years, PETA activists protested Publix's continued partnership with the brand by dumping coconuts at the Lakeland headquarters, and paying for billboards criticizing the company for financing monkey slaves.

And, now it appears the company has grown tired of the monkey business.

"A life as a chained-up coconut-picking machine is no life at all for a monkey, who needs to play, eat, and explore with family members," says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman in a statement. "Since PETA exposés have confirmed cover-ups of cruelty on coconut farms, no company with a conscience can keep supporting Chaokoh, and Publix should be commended for taking action to help monkeys."

With Publix getting out of the monkey slave market, PETA says it is now focusing on Walmart, which still carries Chaokoh coconut milk.

This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.



