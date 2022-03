Primrose Lanes Restaurant and Bowling Club opens this summer in the Milk District with cocktails and dining 

click to enlarge Team Market Group

Primrose Lanes Restaurant & Bowling Club

click to enlarge Team Market Group

click to enlarge Team Market Group

click to enlarge Google Maps

The old Colonial Lanes in the Milk District

click to enlarge Primrose Lanes via Instagram

It's been nearly four years since Colonial Lanes, the Milk District bastion of bowling and boozing , shuttered for good. But you'll be bowling like The Jesus and eating and drinking like a kingpin when Primrose Lanes Restaurant and Bowling Club opens this summer after Team Market Group's makeover is complete.TMG, led by Romi, Keith and Daniel Mawardi, has been renovating the Colonial Lanes space, originally built in 1959, for the past four months. The original 32 bowling lanes have been pared down to eight, but it will make room for a restaurant featuring elevated, chef-curated renditions of old bowling diner fare — smashburgers using USDA Prime Creekstone beef; char-grilled crispy ribs with Texas barbecue sauce and house pickles; a wedge salad with two dressings and a ton of veggies; and a proper spinach-artichoke dip with house-made chips, to name a few.Former Cask & Larder and Black Bean Deli chef Nick Grecco will develop the menu.Best of all, the venue will house a second location of the Robinson Room , offering the same selection of cocktails and coffee, not to mention pastries by Amanda McFall (Ravenous Pig, Urbain 40) who now serves as Team Market Group's pastry chef.The exterior of the building is being designed by local architectural and design firm dap design Southern Box Food Hall ) and will retain its mid-century essence by "celebrating the original building while thinking about the future of the Milk District."As far as the interior is concerned, TMG has made it a point to reuse as much of the materials from the old Colonial Lanes as possible — polished pine wood from the old bowling lanes is being used for counters throughout the venue; bowling pins (some stripped, some in their original bowling white) are being used as decorative embellishments; original pinsetters and signage will also be used to honor the history of the 13,000-square-foot building while also giving it a contemporary refresh.TMG is aiming to open Primrose Lanes Restaurant and Bowling Club in July. Follow their progress on Instagram