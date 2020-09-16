Prime burgers go great with real talk about the pandemic, racial injustice and the fantasy football waiver wire 

Autumn is nearly upon us, and with it comes the agony and torment of the election, a potential second wave of the pandemic, more racial injustice and ... fantasy football.
For last week's NFL season opener, a friend of mine picked up some USDA Prime burgers from Fleming's Steakhouse in Winter Park and brought them over to watch the game. We saw the Houston Texans players take a stand by staying in the locker room for the national anthem; heard fans booing as the players of both teams locked arms in unity during a moment of silence.
Then we talked. And we listened to each other's takes about the state of this country, racism, nationalism, voting, politics and, less importantly, the fantasy football waiver wire. All over burgers, the most American of foods. I got mine with jalapeños. Someone else got theirs without bacon. Another got it minus the bun. All different, but all still burgers.
(Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 933 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, flemingssteakhouse.com)
