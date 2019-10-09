Pride events 

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Business Connect Mix and mingle with other local business leaders at this event hosted by Orlando's LGBTQ+ chamber of commerce. 6 pm; The Hammered Lamb, 1235 N. Orange Ave.; free; 407-704-3200; comeoutwithpride.com.

Gayme Night With Pepe: Truth or Dare Edition One of Orlando's favorite Fringe performers brings an over-the-top performance and interactive show that will be sure to draw out the laughs. 7 pm; Savoy Orlando, 1913 N. Orange Ave.; $10-$20; comeoutwithpride.com.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Dine Out With Pride Four Orlando chefs known for their unique food presentations come together to present a four-course meal with optional wine and cocktail pairings. 6 pm; Sette, 1407 N. Orange Ave.; $125; 407-704-7771; comeoutwithpride.com.

Friday, Oct. 11

Flex Fridays Pride Pride celebration with two drag performances, drink specials and DJs. 9 pm; Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave.; contact for price; 407-412-5039; southernnightsorl.com.

Leather Pride Night This year's featured guest speaker is International Mr. Leather 2018 James Lee. Leather-themed drag show and discount drinks for anyone in gear. 8 pm; Savoy Orlando, 1913 N. Orange Ave.; free; comeoutwithpride.com.

Orlando Magic Pride Night Wear your Pride gear and cheer on the Orlando Magic during their pre-season game as they take on the Boston Celtics. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $12.50-$215; 800-745-3000; comeoutwithpride.com.

Pride Friday Kick Off Kick off Pride weekend with RuPaul's Drag Race alum Dusty Ray Bottoms and the Footlight Players. 8 pm; Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; $10-$20; 407-425-7571; parliamenthouse.com.

Pride Shabbat The Jewish Federation of Greater Orlando invites the community to this service, led by Rabbi David Kay of Congregation Ohev Shalom and Rabbi Steven Engel of Congregation of Reform Judaism. 6 pm; Orlando City Hall, 400 S. Orange Ave.; free; 407-246-4279; comeoutwithpride.com.

Weekend Launch Party The official launch party of the weekend, showcasing a variety of entertainment and special performances by Neon Hitch and DJ Kitty Glitter. 7:30 pm; Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.; $5-$20; 407-373-0888; comeoutwithpride.com.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Big Gay Brunch The party before the parade features bottomless drinks, music, performances and a huge brunch buffet. Noon; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $35-$55; 407-704-6261; biggaybrunchorlando.com.

Come Out With Pride With more than 150 groups spanning a 1-mile route through downtown Orlando, a vendor marketplace and SponsorWalk to highlight LGBTQ+ and ally businesses, a community rally, two entertainment stages and a fireworks finale, this year's Pride event will be one for the record books. 12-10 pm; Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave.; free-$135; comeoutwithpride.com.

Girl the Party: Pride Edition Pride celebration with drag shows, burlesque from Ivy Les Vixens, drink specials and more. 6 pm; Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave.; contact for price; 407-412-5039; southernnightsorl.com.

Lisa Lisa Freestyle legend Lisa Lisa performs at a special Pride edition of Amor Saturdays. 7 pm; Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.; $20-$40; 407-373-0888; comeoutwithpride.com.

Official After Party The official after party features performances by Ariel Versace and Ginger Minj, hosted by Ross Mathews. 8 pm; Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; $10-$30; 407-425-7571; comeoutwithpride.com.

Sober Brunch Enjoy great food and great company with a family-friendly and sober meeting space within the renowned Se7en Bites restaurant. Look for the Pride specials. 11 am-3 pm; Se7en Bites, 617 N. Primrose Drive; various menu prices; 407-203-0727; comeoutwithpride.com.

Sunday, Oct. 13

LGBTQ+ Self Defense Workshop Reality-based self defense workshop fro the LGBTQ+ community. Noon; Shaan Saar Krav Maga, 6700 Conroy Windermere Road; free; 407-730-1523; comeoutwithpride.com.

Looking Back, Marching Forward A night of music, reflection and inspiration featuring two concert bands and a jazz ensemble. 4 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $20; 407-228-1220; comeoutwithpride.com.

Pride Recovery Sunday + Brunch Round out the week with brunch, followed by Sunday Surrender with DJ Valentine and DJ Edil Hernandez. 10 am; Ember, 42 W. Central Blvd.; various menu prices; comeoutwithpride.com.

