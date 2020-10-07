HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

October 07, 2020 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Moodie (A456261)

photo via OCAS

Moodie (A456261)

Pretty Moodie is dominant but not aggressive, and she's ready to be adopted today from Orange County Animal Services 

Posted by
click to flip through (2) PHOTO VIA OCAS - Moodie (A456261)
  • photo via OCAS
  • Moodie (A456261)
 

Moodie (A456261) is a 6-year-old spayed female. She is leash-trained and friendly with men and women. She can be very dominant with other dogs but we have not observed any aggression. Moodie has tested positive for heartworm disease, and thanks to Webb Engineering, her heartworm treatment is sponsored, meaning much of the cost of will be covered. Moodie is available for virtual or in-person adoption – please visit v2.waitwhile.com/lists/orangecountyani/join to meet her. Once adopted, she's ready to go home the same day.

In the month of October, adoption fees are reduced to $10 for both dogs and cats as we celebrate we celebrate The Meowndalorian – This Is the Way! promo. Fees cover sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.



Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Gimme Shelter »

Speaking of...

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Most Popular

  1. Intersectional Pride in Orlando: Community organizers Charlotte ChaCha Davis and Joel Junior Morales in conversation Read More

  2. The November election is a test. If we fail, we might not get another chance Read More

  3. Savage Love: Most people don't care about your very prominent nipples Read More

  4. Adoptable dog Simba is extremely affectionate with grown-ups and other dogs, just like us Read More

  5. Trouble in paradise for threesomes, throuples and quads Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation