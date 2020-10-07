Pretty Moodie is dominant but not aggressive, and she's ready to be adopted today from Orange County Animal Services 

Moodie (A456261) is a 6-year-old spayed female. She is leash-trained and friendly with men and women. She can be very dominant with other dogs but we have not observed any aggression. Moodie has tested positive for heartworm disease, and thanks to Webb Engineering, her heartworm treatment is sponsored, meaning much of the cost of will be covered. Moodie is available for virtual or in-person adoption – please visit v2.waitwhile.com/lists/orangecountyani/join to meet her. Once adopted, she's ready to go home the same day.

In the month of October, adoption fees are reduced to $10 for both dogs and cats as we celebrate we celebrate The Meowndalorian – This Is the Way! promo. Fees cover sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.