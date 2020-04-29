Premiering Tuesday, ‘Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill’ asks what's the DEAL with these PANDEMICS? 

Premieres Wednesday: Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story A victim of human trafficking who got life in prison for murder, Brown hasn't had kind things to say about this unauthorized documentary: She claims it's not in line with the image she wants to portray now that her sentence has been commuted. But when you're dealing with human trafficking, why bother with consent? (Netflix)

Nadiya's Time to Eat Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain shares recipes you can whip up in a jiffy. Because God knows you don't have any spare time right now. (Netflix)

Normal People Sally Rooney's acclaimed novel yields a 12-episode series about an Irish lad and lassie who swap social roles over the course of their complicated relationship. Can't wait for next season, Normal People 2: Dublin Down. (Hulu)

A Secret Love As shown in this documentary, pioneering women's baseballers Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel spent decades concealing their shameful secret: They were Cubs fans. Oh, and also lesbians! (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday: The Forest of Love: Deep Cut A real-life multiple murder inspired this Japanese crime series that's being hyped as highly bizarre and unsettling. And coming from the country that invented tentacle porn, that's saying something. (Netflix)

Premieres Friday: All Day and a Night Jeffrey Wright and Ashton Sanders play a father and son who have to do hard time together. Seriously, and you thought quarantining with your kids was bad. (Netflix)

Hollywood The ever-provocative Ryan Murphy presents a seven-episode miniseries set in an alternate Tinseltown, where some upstart filmmakers upend the industry's tradition of racial and sexual bias. And Tyler Perry still doesn't know what side he's on! (Netflix)

Into the Night Sci-fi Belgian style, with a plane full of passengers witnessing a cosmic cataclysm from the air. As long as they don't crash on a mysterious island, we good. (Netflix)

Medici: The Magnificent: Season 3 In the final season of this historical drama, war looms, powerful families are bent on revenge, and the titans of banking will stop at nothing to preserve their privilege. Wait, that's CNN. (Netflix)

Prop Culture: Season 1 Learn the whereabouts of props, sets and costumes from your favorite Disney flicks – all of which just happen to be currently available for streaming. Gee, you don't usually see that kind of crass calculation from this outfit. (Disney+)

Upload: Season 1 Greg Daniels of The Office and Parks and Rec depicts the misadventures of a dying guy who donates his consciousness to virtual reality. Beats handing it over to Marie Kondo, I say. (Amazon Prime)

Premieres Tuesday: Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill Enjoy the highlights of Seinfeld's recent stand at New York's Beacon Theater, which was cut short by the coronavirus. What IS it with these PANDEMICS? (Netflix)

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind "Person of interest" Robert Wagner had a major hand in this documentary tribute to his late wife – which might explain its curious climax, in which she impetuously chucks her marriage and career to go live with Aquaman. (HBO)

