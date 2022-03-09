Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 09, 2022 News + Views » Florida News

Email
Print
Share

Police searching for naked Florida man who stole American flag to cover himself [VIDEO] 

By

Volusia County authorities are on the lookout for one incredibly comfortable man.  A naked man was captured on a porch surveillance camera stealing an American flag to cover himself up.

The indecent incident happened earlier this month on John Anderson Drive in Ormond Beach. The clip shared by Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows the man approaching the porch while covering himself. It then cuts to him pulling down a flagpole and using it to cover his front.



"Don't know the back story here but we're looking to ID a naked man who stole an American flag from a home on John Anderson Drive in Ormond Beach last week," they wrote on Twitter.

The easiest way to find the seemingly accidental streaker is to run this video up the flagpole and...err, nevermind.





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
  |  

More Florida News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Florida News

Most Popular

  1. Dashcam video shows Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopping alleged drunk driver from reaching foot race on Sarasota's Skyway Bridge Read More

  2. Hijacking feared on flight to Orlando due to child's AirDrop prank Read More

  3. Parts of Walt Disney World flood following severe storms [VIDEO] Read More

  4. Florida's controversial 'Don't Say Gay' bill passes Senate Read More

  5. 'Saturday Night Live' rips Florida, Ron DeSantis over 'Don't Say Gay' bill Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News + Views

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation