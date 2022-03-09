Police searching for naked Florida man who stole American flag to cover himself [VIDEO] 

NEWS FLASH 🇺🇸 Don't know the back story here but we're looking to ID a naked man who stole an American flag from a home on John Anderson Drive in Ormond Beach last week.



Send tips to [email protected], call the office at 386-323-0151 or use the non-emergency line at 386-248-1777 pic.twitter.com/t9fmtstuvT — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 8, 2022

Volusia County authorities are on the lookout for one incredibly comfortable man. A naked man was captured on a porch surveillance camera stealing an American flag to cover himself up.The indecent incident happened earlier this month on John Anderson Drive in Ormond Beach. The clip shared by Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows the man approaching the porch while covering himself. It then cuts to him pulling down a flagpole and using it to cover his front."Don't know the back story here but we're looking to ID a naked man who stole an American flag from a home on John Anderson Drive in Ormond Beach last week," they wrote on Twitter.The easiest way to find the seemingly accidental streaker is to run this video up the flagpole and...err, nevermind.