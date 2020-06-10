'Pokémon: Journeys,' 'Artemis Fowl,' 'Da 5 Bloods' and more films streaming online this week 

Premieres Wednesday:

Curon Season 1 – The Italian horror tradition adds a new chapter, as a mother's yearning to return to her hometown spells trouble for her teenage children. Kids, this is why we gave up high-school reunions for Facebook. (Netflix)

Lenox Hill Season 1 – In a documentary series shot before the coronavirus, doctors working at the titular Manhattan hospital reveal their biggest challenges. Return with us now to those quaint old days of cancer! (Netflix)

Reality Z Season 1 – A 10-episode remake of the British series Dead Set, with the cast and crew of a Brazilian reality show mulling strategies for surviving a zombie outbreak. Cue Bolsonaro: "Burn the rainforest. I'll explain later." (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday:

Whispers Season 1 – This eight-episode series about a family tech business rocked by the sudden death of its patriarch is being billed as the first Saudi-made thriller. And I guess that's true – if you've never seen a guy dismembered with a bone saw in an embassy. (Netflix)

Premieres Friday:

Artemis Fowl – Kenneth Branagh directs a meant-for-theaters adaptation of the YA fantasy books, in which a 12-year-old master criminal's search for his father takes him into a spectacular underworld of fairies and dwarves. Yeah, I miss foam parties, too. (Disney+)

Crossing Swords – An all-star voice-over cast lent its talents to this animated series about a lowly guy who discovers that the monarchy under which he lives is rife with corruption. In their favor: extremely sparing use of tear gas. (Hulu)

Da 5 Bloods – Director Spike Lee and stars Delroy Lindo and Chadwick Boseman bring us a story of black Vietnam vets reckoning with their past. Would be the highest-profile debut of the week, except Artemis Fowl won't let a brother have nothin'! (Netflix)

F Is for Family Season 4 – Ten new episodes find troubled toon Frank Murphy attempting to resolve his issues with his Dad. It's the '70s, remember, so expect more punching than hugging. (Netflix)

Dating Around Season 2 – New Orleans is the location as a fresh batch of singles go through potential matches like tissue paper. Just not Puffs Ultra Soft, because that shit's precious. (Netflix)

Pokémon: Journeys – Remember when the biggest danger of going outside was getting mowed down by a Prius while you searched for Pokémon? Well, the little buggers want to see you safe at home, which is why they're starring in a brand-new series. Score: Pikachu 1, DeSantis 0. (Netflix)

The Woods Season 1 – The novel by Harlan Coben becomes a Polish-made series, with Grzegorz Damiecki as a prosecutor who hopes a modern-day murder case holds the key to his sister's disappearance. Oh, and I guess the homicide victim deserves justice, too, if you're into that sort of thing. (Netflix)

Premieres Sunday:

Marcella Season 3 – Eight more episodes of the British crime drama see Marcella Backland (Anna Friel) taking on new duties as an undercover operative while trying to solve her recurring blackouts. If I didn't know better, I'd think we were being set up for product placement by Guinness. (Netflix)

