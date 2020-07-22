Pizza Bruno sweetens their $8 Monday margherita deal with new dessert lineup 

I hadn't paid a visit to Pizza Bruno since late last year, so when a craving for a proper-good Neapolitan round hit me hard a couple of weeks back, I just had to make the 20-minute drive to Curry Ford Road to get me some.
Owner Bruno Zacchini (re)closed the Pizza Bruno dining room June 20 – and the patio a few days later – to offer takeout and curbside pick-up only. But the servers are on it. They're super-quick to assist the moment you pull up to the parking lot. No need to get out of your car. Head over on Mondays and margherita pizzas can be had for just $8. Zacchini runs the special every day between 5-7 p.m. as well, though he's considering switching it to 7-9 p.m. Either way, it's a helluva deal 'cuz this is still, arguably, the best pizza in town. That said, I've made a meal out of his garlic knots and meatballs and it's just as gratifying as the pizza. Trust me.
Zacchini has even started offering a lineup of new desserts – corn panna cotta with bourbon-braised peaches and vanilla crumble, as well as classic and strawberry tiramisus. Not that he needed to sweeten the deal.
(Pizza Bruno, 3990 Curry Ford Road, 407-270-6833, pizzabrunofl.com)
