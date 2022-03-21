Pizza Bruno opening in Orlando's College Park neighborhood 

click to enlarge
Guess what, College Park? You're about to get another pizza joint!
Only this time, it's Pizza Bruno, arguably the best pie house in town. Owner Bruno Zacchini says he's taking over the old Tin & Taco space at 2429 Edgewater Drive (which previously housed The Pie
, serving Roman-style squares).
Ever since opening his uber-popular neo-Neapolitan pizzeria on Curry Ford Road
in 2016, Bruno Zacchini has dabbled in expanding the concept. He fired up his pies inside Orange County Brewers
back in 2018 before moving out a few months later. Later, in 2020, he expanded the current space
by 650 square feet.
Zacchini then focused his energies on Bagel Bruno, teaming up with Foxtail Coffee in opening his Montreal-style bagel shops across the city, including the very first in College Park
. Then there was Cicchetti by Bruno
, his Venetian-style bacaro inside the Milkhouse, also a venture with Foxtail Coffee, and also a fave of mine
.
But after dissolving his partnership with Foxtail
, Zacchini has been actively looking to expand Pizza Bruno, and the availability of the space in College Park proved too tasty to pass up.
"I love College Park, and as a former longtime resident, I'm very excited to be back," he says. "I know some people will be a little underwhelmed with more pizza in College Park, but I can assure you we will be offering some new things you won't be able to get at our Curry Ford store."
He's such a tease.
Indeed, Pizza Bruno College Park will offer PB's full pizza and pasta program, including some new dishes given the space's expanded kitchen area.
He's also coy on when he'll open the College Park pizzeria, as they're waiting on equipment (there's a 16-week wait on the oven). But if I were a betting man, I'd say by the end of summer.
Pizza Bruno joins a slew of pizza/pasta joints in College Park, including (deep breath) Anthony's, Armando's, Ragazzi's, Adriatico, Trevi and Tornatore's, not to mention Papa John's and Domino's.
–
