Pizza Bruno is now open for lunch, Root & Branch Bistro coming to Clermont and more in Orlando foodie news 

OPENINGS

Brian Buttner and Jonathan Canonaco, owners of the Stubborn Mule and RusTeak, have purchased the Muddy Waters space in South Eola and will reopen it as Menagerie Eatery & Bar. They've also purchased the space housing Mucho Liquors, which will become a speakeasy bar and liquor store called the Broken Cage ... Trina Gregory-Propst and wife Va of Se7en Bites will open an Italian concept called Sette in a TBA location downtown next April ... Chef Jason Bergeron, executive chef at Chroma, is overseeing the menu at Park Pizza & Brewing Co., slated to open later this fall in Lake Nona ... Chef A.J. Kraft, formerly of Nova Restaurant in Ivanhoe Village, will open Root & Branch Bistro & Bar in Clermont later this month ... Also in Clermont, a farm-to-table restaurant and bakery called Farmer's Table will open this fall in the old Wallace Grill/Main Event space.

CLOSINGS

El Buda, the Latin-Asian fusion restaurant by renowned chef Roberto Treviño, has closed less than a year after opening.

NEWS

Pizza Bruno is now open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ... Josh Oakley has sold his stake in Sanford's Smiling Bison to business partner Ron Thomas and left the restaurant to explore other opportunities.

EVENTS

The Ravenous Pig's Oktoberfest Roast, Saturday, Oct. 13, features a menu of schnitzels, sausages, pretzels and their annual Swinetoberfest brew ... The Vegan Pudding Party, a collab between vegan chefs Leguminati and pudding-shot specialists Lizzy McCormack's, takes place at the downtown Irish pub at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 ... The 9th annual Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is Oct. 26-27 featuring 70 stations and 10 seminars. Tix are $127 with an optional Beer Garden upgrade for an additional $28 ... The second annual Homestead Harvest welcomes guests to wander through Whisper Creek Farm at Grande Lakes Orlando sampling bevs and dishes from chefs including Norman Van Aken (Norman's), Atlanta-based chef Todd Richards, James Petrakis (Ravenous Pig), Paula DaSilva (Burlock Coast), Elek Kovacs (Osprey Tavern), Scott Pizzo (Highball & Harvest) and more. The event is Oct. 26 and costs $135. Drop $65 more to experience a private dinner the night before with many of the chef participants. Locals can save 10 percent with the code LOCAL.

