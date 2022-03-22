Pints n' Paws Craft Beer Festival returns to Sanford this weekend to support pet rescues 

click to enlarge
- Adobe
- The 10th annual Pints n' Paws Craft Beer Festival returns to Sanford on Saturday to help raise money for Central Florida pet rescues.
Grab a pint while hanging with your actual
best bud (your dog) this weekend at the 10th annual Pints n’ Paws
Craft Beer Festival.
The fest will return to Sanford on Saturday from 2-6 p.m. and raise money for local pet shelters. Of course, pets are welcome.
Along 2nd street between Palmetto and Sanford avenues, Pints n' Paws offers over 70 craft brewery options. Visitors can also learn about craft beer from brew masters and representatives.
Plus, 100% of the proceeds will go to charity, including local nonprofits Dolly's Foundation and Pet Rescue by Judy to help pet rescues.
If you're not up for beer, there's always food trucks from locally loved restos like Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream, Daydream Pizza and Tuk Tuk Truck.
Tickets range from $40 to $65. More information can be found at their website
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.