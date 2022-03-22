Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 22, 2022

Pints n' Paws Craft Beer Festival returns to Sanford this weekend to support pet rescues 

click to enlarge The 10th annual Pints n' Paws Craft Beer Festival returns to Sanford on Saturday to help raise money for Central Florida pet rescues. - ADOBE
Grab a pint while hanging with your actual best bud (your dog) this weekend at the 10th annual Pints n’ Paws Craft Beer Festival.

The fest will return to Sanford on Saturday from 2-6 p.m. and raise money for local pet shelters. Of course, pets are welcome.



Along 2nd street between Palmetto and Sanford avenues, Pints n' Paws offers over 70 craft brewery options. Visitors can also learn about craft beer from brew masters and representatives.

Plus, 100% of the proceeds will go to charity, including local nonprofits Dolly's Foundation and Pet Rescue by Judy to help pet rescues.

If you're not up for beer, there's always food trucks from locally loved restos like Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream, Daydream Pizza and Tuk Tuk Truck.

Tickets range from $40 to $65. More information can be found at their website.



