Picks this week for Orlando's best live music 

Sugar Candy Mountain

Pastel-hued, lush psych-rock from Oakland's Sugar Candy Mountain, paired with Atlanta's Kibi James and local Timothy Eerie. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Will's Pub, $10

Circuit Church

This newest edition of the monthly modular jamboree features Matt Levy, Jream and She Dreamed in Pixels. 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Nook on Robinson, free

Sunslip

A night of newer faces in the local scene featuring Sunslip, Swiss Army Boy, Woodlawn and John E. Miles.

9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Grumpy's, $5

Menzingers

Furious young punks with a new album out on Epitaph are sure to take the Beacham by storm. 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Beacham, $23

Max Overdrive 1986

From the Space Coast, Max Overdrive 1986 and Speerbot play Lou's with a host of locals including TTN, Matthew Bertram and Ray Brazen.

7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Uncle Lou's, $5

The Ariana Afterparty

Wind down after the delicious pop thrills of Ariana Grande at the Amway just down the street at Stonewall with the Yaasss DJ crew.

10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Stonewall, $7

Atheist

Trailblazing Tampa progressive death-metal demigods Atheist return to Orlando as openers for their spiritual children, Cattle Decapitation.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Abbey, $23

