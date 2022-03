Perturbator and Health to get seriously dark at Orlando's Plaza Live this summer 

click image Photo courtesy Perturbator/Facebook

Synth magus Perturbator is teaming up with eldritch electro-rockers Health for a big summer tour and one stop on the trek is Orlando's Plaza Live.The North American trek starts in Texas on Aug. 27 before making a beeline for Florida with Tampa and Orlando shows on the books. The seeds of this touring triumvirate were planted when Perturbator and touring opener Street Sects appeared on Health's upcoming album. Perturbator too will have new music to show off, namely his eclectic 2021 album Perturbator, Health and Street Sects play the Plaza Live on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tickets go on sale soon through AXS