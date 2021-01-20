HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

January 20, 2021 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Perla's Pizza will serve a banana-pepperoni-Calabrese pepper pizza

Photo via Mike Collantes

Perla's Pizza will serve a banana-pepperoni-Calabrese pepper pizza

Perla’s Pizza opens soon, a new tenant in the old Proper & Wild space, DoshiBox delivers packed Korean lunches, and more 

Our weekly roundup of local food news

By

OPENINGS: The Bridge, described as a "New York-style restaurant," will open in the space recently vacated by Proper & Wild at 155 E. Morse Blvd. in Winter Park. Expect pizza and insufferable accents ... Speaking of pizza, Mike Collantes (of Taglish and the soon-to-open Soseki) will open Perla's Pizza inside the Thirsty Topher in Ivanhoe Village at the end of February. Collantes promises "not your normal pies." Banana-pepperoni-Calabrese pepper pizza, anyone? ... Möge Tee, the Chinese bubble and cheese tea chain, has opened next to Colonial Photo & Hobby at 636 N. Mills Ave. ...

South Orange Provisions, an upscale food hall, will move into the ground floor of the old SunTrust building downtown at 200 S. Orange Ave. The 10,000-square-foot space will house nine food stalls and feature a shaded park with outdoor seating. Look for it to open this year ... Viet-Nomz has started a virtual operation. Just place your order at vietnomzfl.com, then pick it up at 18 N. Dollins Ave. downtown ... DoshiBox, another virtual kitchen concept, is selling packed meals of banchan and other Korean goodies. Visit exploretock.com/doshibox to order ... Look for Shaka Ice Co. to open next door to Shaka Donuts on Michigan Street in SoDo this March. They'll specialize in Hawaiian shave ice (think snow cones but with shaved ice instead of crushed ice and with funky, tropical flavors) ...

College Park's Blended Bistro & Boba will open a second location, this one in the old Subway space in the Colonial Town Park plaza in Lake Mary this spring ... The Keg Social, part restaurant/bar, part entertainment facility with axe-throwing, bowling, ping-pong, arcade and more, has opened in Waterford Lakes ... Ootoya Sushi, the Altamonte Springs Japanese restaurant, will open a second location in the old Shari Sushi space on East Central Boulevard. The owners are aiming for a Jan. 28 opening.

CLOSINGS: Great Harvest Bread Co., which opened last December on the ground floor of the CitiTower Apartments at 100 Lake Ave., has closed.

NEWS + EVENTS: The folks behind FusionFest, the annual cultural festival, continue to stage monthly dining events celebrating the city's diversity. On Wednesday, Jan. 27, Diversitastic! Dining Italy will take place at Tornatore's in College Park. Cost is $49. Visit fusionfest.org for more.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Tip Jar »

Trending

There's a new contender for ramen supremacy in this city and its name is Ramen Takagi
Things to do in Orlando Jan. 13-19
At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket
Here are 10 questions for the Biden presidency. The answers will define what kind of year 2021 will be, for better or worse
Film in the time of corona: Even in the midst of a pandemic, cinema soldiers on
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Tip Jar

Most Popular

  1. Fan-favorite Filipino fast-food joint Jollibee will open in Orlando near UCF, Santiago's may open a ramen-ya and more Read More

  2. At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket Read More

  3. Top Tables 2020: The best restaurants that opened in Orlando this year Read More

  4. Top Tastes 2020: The 10 best dishes we tried in Orlando this year Read More

  5. FK Your Diet in Edgewood serves heaping platters of reckless, tasty depravity Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation