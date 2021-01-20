Perla’s Pizza opens soon, a new tenant in the old Proper & Wild space, DoshiBox delivers packed Korean lunches, and more 

OPENINGS: The Bridge, described as a "New York-style restaurant," will open in the space recently vacated by Proper & Wild at 155 E. Morse Blvd. in Winter Park. Expect pizza and insufferable accents ... Speaking of pizza, Mike Collantes (of Taglish and the soon-to-open Soseki) will open Perla's Pizza inside the Thirsty Topher in Ivanhoe Village at the end of February. Collantes promises "not your normal pies." Banana-pepperoni-Calabrese pepper pizza, anyone? ... Möge Tee, the Chinese bubble and cheese tea chain, has opened next to Colonial Photo & Hobby at 636 N. Mills Ave. ...

South Orange Provisions, an upscale food hall, will move into the ground floor of the old SunTrust building downtown at 200 S. Orange Ave. The 10,000-square-foot space will house nine food stalls and feature a shaded park with outdoor seating. Look for it to open this year ... Viet-Nomz has started a virtual operation. Just place your order at vietnomzfl.com, then pick it up at 18 N. Dollins Ave. downtown ... DoshiBox, another virtual kitchen concept, is selling packed meals of banchan and other Korean goodies. Visit exploretock.com/doshibox to order ... Look for Shaka Ice Co. to open next door to Shaka Donuts on Michigan Street in SoDo this March. They'll specialize in Hawaiian shave ice (think snow cones but with shaved ice instead of crushed ice and with funky, tropical flavors) ...

College Park's Blended Bistro & Boba will open a second location, this one in the old Subway space in the Colonial Town Park plaza in Lake Mary this spring ... The Keg Social, part restaurant/bar, part entertainment facility with axe-throwing, bowling, ping-pong, arcade and more, has opened in Waterford Lakes ... Ootoya Sushi, the Altamonte Springs Japanese restaurant, will open a second location in the old Shari Sushi space on East Central Boulevard. The owners are aiming for a Jan. 28 opening.

CLOSINGS: Great Harvest Bread Co., which opened last December on the ground floor of the CitiTower Apartments at 100 Lake Ave., has closed.

NEWS + EVENTS: The folks behind FusionFest, the annual cultural festival, continue to stage monthly dining events celebrating the city's diversity. On Wednesday, Jan. 27, Diversitastic! Dining Italy will take place at Tornatore's in College Park. Cost is $49. Visit fusionfest.org for more.

