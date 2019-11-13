Pennywise, A Deer A Horse, Jonas Brothers, and more live music picks in Orlando 

Titus Andronicus

Indie-rock stars are touring behind new album An Obelisk, produced by no less than Bob Mould of Hüsker Dü. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Will's Pub, $16

Pennywise

Pop-punk godfathers hit Ace Cafe with the Bronix and Authority Zero (and original vocalist Jim Lindberg back in the mix). 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Ace Cafe, $20-$55

A Deer A Horse

If you're not going to Quintron, this stacked bill with ADAH, Mother Juno, Saeros, Mistress and the new issue of Hawt & Popular debuting is a great option.

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Castle Church Brewing, free

Jonas Brothers

Give in: The Brothers are back, and bringing their "Happiness Begins" tour to Orlando. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Amway Center, $36.95-$516.45

Human Host

Human Host tour through town in the wild company of Formaldehydra, Colette Parisa, Alien Witch, TTN and Jocular Jostar.

9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Grumpy's, $5

Suck Brick Kid

Six-strong Central Florida punks with an album out on local imprint Smartpunk play a free show downtown.

9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Sly Fox, free

Falsifier

Stacked metal showcase at the Haven with Falsifier, Second Death, the Machinist, Watch Them Burn and more.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Haven Lounge, $10

