Pennywise, A Deer A Horse, Jonas Brothers, and more live music picks in Orlando 

Titus Andronicus
Indie-rock stars are touring behind new album An Obelisk, produced by no less than Bob Mould of Hüsker Dü. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Will's Pub, $16
Pennywise
Pop-punk godfathers hit Ace Cafe with the Bronix and Authority Zero (and original vocalist Jim Lindberg back in the mix). 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Ace Cafe, $20-$55
A Deer A Horse
If you're not going to Quintron, this stacked bill with ADAH, Mother Juno, Saeros, Mistress and the new issue of Hawt & Popular debuting is a great option.
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Castle Church Brewing, free
Jonas Brothers
Give in: The Brothers are back, and bringing their "Happiness Begins" tour to Orlando. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Amway Center, $36.95-$516.45
Human Host
Human Host tour through town in the wild company of Formaldehydra, Colette Parisa, Alien Witch, TTN and Jocular Jostar.
9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Grumpy's, $5
Suck Brick Kid
Six-strong Central Florida punks with an album out on local imprint Smartpunk play a free show downtown.
9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Sly Fox, free
Falsifier
Stacked metal showcase at the Haven with Falsifier, Second Death, the Machinist, Watch Them Burn and more.
6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Haven Lounge, $10
– This story appears in the Nov. 13, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.