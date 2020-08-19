Pay your respects in SoDo, south of downtown Orlando 

Short for "south of downtown," the SoDo District is the business counterpart to residential Delaney Park, known for its walkabout parks, lakes and brick streets lined with historic and restored homes. Orlando Health has served as a mainstay of the area since 1918 (though under different names), and while chain restaurants are the main investors in the area, small businesses pop up regularly, lending diversity to dining and shopping options.
Pulse Memorial
1912 S. Orange Ave.
onepulsefoundation.org
In the small hours of June 12, 2016, Orlando was brought to its knees by the act of terrorism that took 49 lives. In the four years since the tragedy, the site of the mass shooting has undergone several permutations – the most recent, a memorial photo collage of images, art and commemorations of the lives lost.
Timucua Arts Foundation
2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
timucua.com
The home of Benoit Glazer and family doubles as a beautiful and intimate and utterly unique concert venue that redefines the very notion of a "house show." The nonprofit Timucua has hosted adventurous music across genres, often simulcasting these events online. Though new concerts may be on pause as of this writing, Glazer is hard at work improving the sound and lighting and making it possible for musicians to record there as well.
Cypress Grove Park
290 Holden Ave.
orangecountyfl.net
The renovated 1925 estate house at Cypress Grove is a favorite for lakeside weddings, but the park itself is open to the public daily, and features fishing, a playground, walking trails and pavilion available for rental.
Greenwood Cemetery
1603 Greenwood St.
orlando.gov
First established in 1880, Greenwood Cemetery features scenic views and historically important gravesites including names locals know recognize: T.G. Lee, Mayor Bob Carr, Capt. James Parramore and Joseph Bumby, among others. Former cemetery sexton Don Price offers moonlight walking tours.
The Aardvark
2610 S. Ferncreek Ave.
theaardvarkfl.com
It's still a neighborhood beer store, stocking bottles and cans from local breweries, as well as wine and gifts, but now the spot is home to a restaurant and bar serving "gulf-to-grill" and "grove-to-stove" plates.
