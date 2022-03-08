Parts of Walt Disney World flood following severe storms [VIDEO] 

Flash flooding @WaltDisneyWorld @DisneyParks Hollywood Studios this eve. One cast member said he’d never seen the like in 17 years… #florida #disney pic.twitter.com/AKL3TUz4ES— Sara Thornton (@SaraThornton1) March 8, 2022
And more footage from a very wet @WaltDisneyWorld @DisneyParks Hollywood Studios after a very intense band of t-storms moved through. #florida pic.twitter.com/I5pdZT0bWt— Sara Thornton (@SaraThornton1) March 8, 2022
A special Catastrophe Canyon tribute tonight at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: pic.twitter.com/9dvnKIUOfX— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 8, 2022
