Parts of Walt Disney World flood following severe storms [VIDEO] 

Flash flooding @WaltDisneyWorld @DisneyParks Hollywood Studios this eve. One cast member said he’d never seen the like in 17 years… #florida #disney pic.twitter.com/AKL3TUz4ES — Sara Thornton (@SaraThornton1) March 8, 2022

And more footage from a very wet @WaltDisneyWorld @DisneyParks Hollywood Studios after a very intense band of t-storms moved through. #florida pic.twitter.com/I5pdZT0bWt — Sara Thornton (@SaraThornton1) March 8, 2022

A special Catastrophe Canyon tribute tonight at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: pic.twitter.com/9dvnKIUOfX — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 8, 2022

Even a band of severe storms can't impact the mood at the most magical place on Earth.Videos from Disney World parkgoers show crowds having a blast inside a flooded Hollywood Studios on Monday evening. Storms that dumped massive amounts of rain late in the day lead to flash flooding in areas of the park that were still being braved by poncho-clad revelers.Other guests reported people sliding through the water and doing push-ups in the impromptu river.