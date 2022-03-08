Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 08, 2022

Parts of Walt Disney World flood following severe storms [VIDEO] 

Even a band of severe storms can't impact the mood at the most magical place on Earth.

Videos from Disney World parkgoers show crowds having a blast inside a flooded Hollywood Studios on Monday evening. Storms that dumped massive amounts of rain late in the day lead to flash flooding in areas of the park that were still being braved by poncho-clad revelers.

Other guests reported people sliding through the water and doing push-ups in the impromptu river.







