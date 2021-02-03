HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

February 03, 2021 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

screen_shot_2021-02-05_at_3.47.47_pm.jpg

Photo via Grato Winter Park / Instagram

Park Ave.'s latest Italian joint, disco brunch in Baldwin Park, and a new soup dumpling spot in Orlando 

OPENINGS: Deli Desires, the former Instagram-only food op offering bialys, challah, latkes, labneh and more, has set up shop at 715 N. Fern Creek Ave. — serving takeout only for now ... Grato, an Italian restaurant serving pizza and pasta, has opened on Park Avenue in the space that was formerly Antonio's House of Pizza and Maestro Cucina Napoletana before that. Grato also has a location in Lake Mary and has no relation to Prato, the pizza and pasta joint just up the street ...

Kin Thai, by SEA Thai chef Jack Jone, will be the latest concept to join the Curry Ford ghost kitchen run by Johnny and Jimmy Tung of Omei Restaurant Group. Expect the takeout-and-delivery operation to start serving in late February or early March ... Shanghai Lane has opened in the Westside Crossings plaza at 5034 W. Colonial Drive and, yes, they have xiao long bao (aka soup dumplings) on the menu ...

Wa Sushi, the stellar Casselberry restaurant that closed last February, has reopened in a more conspicuous Casselberry locale at 908 State Road 436 in the Ollie's Bargain Outlet plaza ... Look for Buttercrust Pizza to open this spring in the Fort Gatlin Plaza. They'll serve deep-dish pizza, grandma pie and New York-style pizza ...

Susuru Yatai, a food stall serving everything from yakiniku (grilled meats) to ramen by Susuru's Lewis Lin, will open in the Bumby Arcade food hall when it opens on Church Street later this fall ... Look for Hampton Social to open this month at Pointe Orlando. Wear white and look pretty ...

Ahmed Restaurant has opened its third location, this one in the former Shiraz House of Grill space at 688 N. Alafaya Trail in Waterford Lakes ... KrungThep Tea Time is in the ghost kitchen game as well with Plant Based KrungThep Tea Time operating out of 18 N. Dollins Ave. Visit krungthepteatime.com to order ...

Over at Maitland City Centre, Outpost Neighborhood Kitchen has opened with former Ravenous Pig chef de cuisine Nick Sierputowski at the helm ... Dochi, the Japanese donut shop operating out of a second-floor space in East End Market Thursdays to Sundays, will open a brick-and-mortar shop on the corner of Colonial Drive and Mills Avenue on Valentine's Day ...

Taco Bell Cantina, a more "upscale" version of the franchise serving all of the traditional Taco Bell menu along with beer, wine, vodka, rum, tequila, sangria and frozen drinks, has opened downtown at 1 S. Orange Ave.

NEWS + EVENTS: The Osprey in Baldwin Park will funk things up with a Disco Brunch 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of every month ...

If you're inclined to go out for Valentine's Day, a slew of restaurants from Tabla to Vinia to the Ravenous Pig to Reel Fish are offering special menus. Please practice safe dining.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

