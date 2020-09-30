Papa Llama is open on Curry Ford, Chicken Fire is in the Milk District, plus eight more new hotspots 

OPENINGS: Papa Llama, the popular Peruvian pop-up run by Kevin and Maria Ruiz, has opened in its permanent location on Curry Ford Road. Currently, Papa Llama is open for curbside pickup only – visit papallamaorl.com to order ... Chicken Fire, the food truck firing up some of the best Nashville hot chicken anywhere, is now parked in the lot of Barley & Vine on the corner of Bumby and East Washington ... Tin & Taco's Rob Bair will open Neon Beach, a beach barbecue joint with island-style drinks, next door to Motorworks Brewing, which is now tapping brews ...

Blue Star, the "godmother of Central Florida's burlesque scene," will open HÄOS (pronounced "house"), a two-story restaurant/performance venue in the old Lion's Pride space on Church Street. Chefs Michael Magonigle and Andrew Jones of Kres Chophouse will man the kitchen ... Armando's Cucina Italiana & Pizzeria has opened its third restaurant, this one off Narcoossee Road in Lake Nona ... Also in Lake Nona, Don Julio Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar has opened on Eagle Creek Center Boulevard ... Some Instagram-only food ops have sprouted up in the past few weeks bringing the goods right to your door: Deli Desires offers bialys, challah, latkes, labneh and more; Yugiri Ramen Project, by former Kabooki Sushi sous chef Mike Evans, whips up high-grade slurps; and Brad Czerkies of Brad's Underground Pizza crafts legit Chicago-style deep-dish and double-decker pies.

CLOSINGS: New Moon Market's second location at the Citrus Center downtown has permanently closed. Owner Jennifer Moon Huggett cited the lack of foot traffic due to COVID-19 as the cause for the closure. The original College Park location is doing well and will remain open.

NEWS/EVENTS: Sunset Walk at the Margaritaville Resort will host the Best of Challenge: Burger Edition Oct. 3 at noon featuring burgers from 11 of the entertainment complex's restaurants. The event is hosted by Jim Colbert and Rauce Padgett of "The Jim Colbert Show." Admission is free; VIP admission is $15 ... Visit Orlando's Magical Dining has been extended through Oct. 31.

