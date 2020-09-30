HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

September 30, 2020

click to enlarge Nashville hat chicken sandwiches at Chicken Fire

Photo by Rob Bartlett

Nashville hat chicken sandwiches at Chicken Fire

Papa Llama is open on Curry Ford, Chicken Fire is in the Milk District, plus eight more new hotspots 

By

OPENINGS: Papa Llama, the popular Peruvian pop-up run by Kevin and Maria Ruiz, has opened in its permanent location on Curry Ford Road. Currently, Papa Llama is open for curbside pickup only – visit papallamaorl.com to order ... Chicken Fire, the food truck firing up some of the best Nashville hot chicken anywhere, is now parked in the lot of Barley & Vine on the corner of Bumby and East Washington ... Tin & Taco's Rob Bair will open Neon Beach, a beach barbecue joint with island-style drinks, next door to Motorworks Brewing, which is now tapping brews ...

Blue Star, the "godmother of Central Florida's burlesque scene," will open HÄOS (pronounced "house"), a two-story restaurant/performance venue in the old Lion's Pride space on Church Street. Chefs Michael Magonigle and Andrew Jones of Kres Chophouse will man the kitchen ... Armando's Cucina Italiana & Pizzeria has opened its third restaurant, this one off Narcoossee Road in Lake Nona ... Also in Lake Nona, Don Julio Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar has opened on Eagle Creek Center Boulevard ... Some Instagram-only food ops have sprouted up in the past few weeks bringing the goods right to your door: Deli Desires offers bialys, challah, latkes, labneh and more; Yugiri Ramen Project, by former Kabooki Sushi sous chef Mike Evans, whips up high-grade slurps; and Brad Czerkies of Brad's Underground Pizza crafts legit Chicago-style deep-dish and double-decker pies.

CLOSINGS: New Moon Market's second location at the Citrus Center downtown has permanently closed. Owner Jennifer Moon Huggett cited the lack of foot traffic due to COVID-19 as the cause for the closure. The original College Park location is doing well and will remain open.

NEWS/EVENTS: Sunset Walk at the Margaritaville Resort will host the Best of Challenge: Burger Edition Oct. 3 at noon featuring burgers from 11 of the entertainment complex's restaurants. The event is hosted by Jim Colbert and Rauce Padgett of "The Jim Colbert Show." Admission is free; VIP admission is $15 ... Visit Orlando's Magical Dining has been extended through Oct. 31.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

