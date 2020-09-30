Papa Llama is open on Curry Ford, Chicken Fire is in the Milk District, plus eight more new hotspots 

OPENINGS: Papa Llama, the popular Peruvian pop-up run by Kevin and Maria Ruiz, has opened in its permanent location on Curry Ford Road. Currently, Papa Llama is open for curbside pickup only – visit papallamaorl.com to order ... Chicken Fire, the food truck firing up some of the best Nashville hot chicken anywhere, is now parked in the lot of Barley & Vine on the corner of Bumby and East Washington ... Tin & Taco's Rob Bair will open Neon Beach, a beach barbecue joint with island-style drinks, next door to Motorworks Brewing, which is now tapping brews ...
Blue Star, the "godmother of Central Florida's burlesque scene," will open HÄOS (pronounced "house"), a two-story restaurant/performance venue in the old Lion's Pride space on Church Street. Chefs Michael Magonigle and Andrew Jones of Kres Chophouse will man the kitchen ... Armando's Cucina Italiana & Pizzeria has opened its third restaurant, this one off Narcoossee Road in Lake Nona ... Also in Lake Nona, Don Julio Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar has opened on Eagle Creek Center Boulevard ... Some Instagram-only food ops have sprouted up in the past few weeks bringing the goods right to your door: Deli Desires offers bialys, challah, latkes, labneh and more; Yugiri Ramen Project, by former Kabooki Sushi sous chef Mike Evans, whips up high-grade slurps; and Brad Czerkies of Brad's Underground Pizza crafts legit Chicago-style deep-dish and double-decker pies.
CLOSINGS: New Moon Market's second location at the Citrus Center downtown has permanently closed. Owner Jennifer Moon Huggett cited the lack of foot traffic due to COVID-19 as the cause for the closure. The original College Park location is doing well and will remain open.
NEWS/EVENTS: Sunset Walk at the Margaritaville Resort will host the Best of Challenge: Burger Edition Oct. 3 at noon featuring burgers from 11 of the entertainment complex's restaurants. The event is hosted by Jim Colbert and Rauce Padgett of "The Jim Colbert Show." Admission is free; VIP admission is $15 ... Visit Orlando's Magical Dining has been extended through Oct. 31.
Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.