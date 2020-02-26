Pangolin, TTN, Lambchop and the Manhattan Chamber Players, plus more great-big shows in Orlando this week 

Pangolin
Showcase of furious and frenetic locals includes Pangolin, Forges, Loudmouth and Red Lungs. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Will's Pub, $8-$10
Queensrÿche
Seattle power-metallers – best known for the genre high-watermark Operation: Mindcrime album – return to Orlando for a show in the Milk District. 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Plaza Live, $27-$50
TTN
Shape-shifting local experimental trio headline a house show. Two of the members were mind-blowing in an ad-hoc supergroup with Dan Reaves at the recent pre-INC Orlando show.
8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Manes Emporium of Doubt, $5
Lambchop
New St. Pete avant-pop project plays a bill stacked with some of Central Florida's strangest and brightest. 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Grumpy's, $5
The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band
Nashville country-rock powerhouse trio returns to Orlando. Expect – no, demand – washboard solos.
8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Will's Pub, $10-$12
Manhattan Chamber Players
Young, well-traveled New York string outfit – whom you may have heard on NPR – bring their almost infinite repertoire to the TImucua house.
7:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Timucua Arts Foundation, $25-$50
That 1 Guy
Musician, inventor and Buckethead comrade materializes in Will's Pub with his Magic Pipe, and, no, that is not a double entendre.
9 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Will's Pub, $15-$20
– This story appears in the Feb. 26, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly.
