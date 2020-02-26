February 26, 2020 Music » Picks

click to enlarge Manhattan Chamber Players perform Monday at Timucua Arts Foundation

Photo via Manhattan Chamber Players

Manhattan Chamber Players perform Monday at Timucua Arts Foundation

Pangolin, TTN, Lambchop and the Manhattan Chamber Players, plus more great-big shows in Orlando this week 

By

Pangolin

Showcase of furious and frenetic locals includes Pangolin, Forges, Loudmouth and Red Lungs. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Will's Pub, $8-$10

Queensrÿche

Seattle power-metallers – best known for the genre high-watermark Operation: Mindcrime album – return to Orlando for a show in the Milk District. 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Plaza Live, $27-$50

TTN

Shape-shifting local experimental trio headline a house show. Two of the members were mind-blowing in an ad-hoc supergroup with Dan Reaves at the recent pre-INC Orlando show.

8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Manes Emporium of Doubt, $5

Lambchop

New St. Pete avant-pop project plays a bill stacked with some of Central Florida's strangest and brightest. 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Grumpy's, $5

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

Nashville country-rock powerhouse trio returns to Orlando. Expect – no, demand – washboard solos.

8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Will's Pub, $10-$12

Manhattan Chamber Players

Young, well-traveled New York string outfit – whom you may have heard on NPR – bring their almost infinite repertoire to the TImucua house.

7:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Timucua Arts Foundation, $25-$50

That 1 Guy

Musician, inventor and Buckethead comrade materializes in Will's Pub with his Magic Pipe, and, no, that is not a double entendre.

9 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Will's Pub, $15-$20

This story appears in the Feb. 26, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

