Oviedo throws first ever St. Patrick's Day Festival on March 19 

Oviedo's inaugural St. Patrick's Day Festival will take place this St. Patrick's Day weekend.
The fest is on Saturday, March 19 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Oviedo Amphitheatre & Cultural Center.
It is a free, family-friendly event that will celebrate everything Irish culture has to offer.
There will be live entertainment by the Byrne Brothers, Bangers and Mash Band, and Irish step dancers. The fest will have food trucks that will feature unique Irish cuisine. Guinness, Smithwicks, and Harp will be available via punch cards for those who are 21 and older.
Beyond the music, the festival will feature jugglers, face painting, stilt walkers, a photo booth, balloon artists, and local vendor booths. Kids are encouraged to come dressed like leprechauns.
For more information visit the Oviedo's St. Patrick's Day Festival's Facebook
page.
