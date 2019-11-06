Our picks for the live music rattling Orlando every night 

Gatecreeper
A dream teamup of two generations of metal royalty, Gatecreeper and Exhumed, bring their co-headlining tour to town with Necrot and Judiciary in tow. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Haven Lounge, $18
Yotto
Fast-rising Finnish DJ/producer headlines an intimate EDC pre-party at downtown's Celine. 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Celine, $20
AJR
Indie-rock trio AJR bring their blockbuster Neotheater Tour to Hard Rock Live.
8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Hard Rock Live, $65-$260
Jill Burton
Experimental vocalist and sound artist Burton helms a stellar lineup that includes Tallahassee's excellent blacksunblackmoon. 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Dining Room, donations encouraged
Islander
Islander, Funeral Portrait, Dropout Kings and Parallel Motion are a recipe for a raucous night of metal at the Haven Lounge.
6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Haven Lounge, $13
Street Cleaner
Creepy-crawly masked synthwaver brings his brand of electronic vigilante justice to Will's. Lost late-night subway soundtracks from the 1980s. Also, Ootheca!
8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Will's Pub, $12
Von Nacht
Stellar and sinister local black metal trio make a welcome return to the live stage as an opener for Mindscar.
6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Haven Lounge, $12
– This story appears in the Nov. 6, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.