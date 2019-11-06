November 06, 2019 Music » Picks

ajr.jpg

Photo via AJR/Twitter

Our picks for the live music rattling Orlando every night 

Gatecreeper

A dream teamup of two generations of metal royalty, Gatecreeper and Exhumed, bring their co-headlining tour to town with Necrot and Judiciary in tow. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Haven Lounge, $18

Yotto

Fast-rising Finnish DJ/producer headlines an intimate EDC pre-party at downtown's Celine. 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Celine, $20

AJR

Indie-rock trio AJR bring their blockbuster Neotheater Tour to Hard Rock Live.

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Hard Rock Live, $65-$260

Jill Burton

Experimental vocalist and sound artist Burton helms a stellar lineup that includes Tallahassee's excellent blacksunblackmoon. 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Dining Room, donations encouraged

Islander

Islander, Funeral Portrait, Dropout Kings and Parallel Motion are a recipe for a raucous night of metal at the Haven Lounge.

6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Haven Lounge, $13

Street Cleaner

Creepy-crawly masked synthwaver brings his brand of electronic vigilante justice to Will's. Lost late-night subway soundtracks from the 1980s. Also, Ootheca!

8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Will's Pub, $12

Von Nacht

Stellar and sinister local black metal trio make a welcome return to the live stage as an opener for Mindscar.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Haven Lounge, $12

This story appears in the Nov. 6, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

