Our picks for the live music rattling Orlando every night 

Gatecreeper

A dream teamup of two generations of metal royalty, Gatecreeper and Exhumed, bring their co-headlining tour to town with Necrot and Judiciary in tow. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Haven Lounge, $18

Yotto

Fast-rising Finnish DJ/producer headlines an intimate EDC pre-party at downtown's Celine. 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Celine, $20

AJR

Indie-rock trio AJR bring their blockbuster Neotheater Tour to Hard Rock Live.

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Hard Rock Live, $65-$260

Jill Burton

Experimental vocalist and sound artist Burton helms a stellar lineup that includes Tallahassee's excellent blacksunblackmoon. 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Dining Room, donations encouraged

Islander

Islander, Funeral Portrait, Dropout Kings and Parallel Motion are a recipe for a raucous night of metal at the Haven Lounge.

6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Haven Lounge, $13

Street Cleaner

Creepy-crawly masked synthwaver brings his brand of electronic vigilante justice to Will's. Lost late-night subway soundtracks from the 1980s. Also, Ootheca!

8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Will's Pub, $12

Von Nacht

Stellar and sinister local black metal trio make a welcome return to the live stage as an opener for Mindscar.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Haven Lounge, $12

– This story appears in the Nov. 6, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.